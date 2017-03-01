News By Tag
UNPO Announces Documentary Screening: The CIA's Lost Army
On 29 March 2017 starting at 19:00, UNPO and the Congress of World Hmong People (CWHP) will be screening the 93metros production on the plight of the Hmong entitled "Clandestino: The CIA's Lost Army" at Cinema Aventure in Brussel's Galerie du Centre.
2-4,000 persons belonging to the unrecognised Hmong minority group, including children, are currently in hiding from indiscriminate and large scale attacks by Laos' military and security forces, which have intensified since June 2016. The indigenous communities are being subjected to frequent shelling by the Laotian army and suspect the government of using chemical weapons against the Hmong families who have taken shelter in the jungle. Moreover, the Hmong are suffering from uncompensated land grabbing, religious persecution, and random harassment by state authorities.
The independent media blackout in Laos prevents the world from receiving information about the Hmong's plight in the jungle. Therefore, David Beriain's documentary aims to shed light on the appalling situation of these communities. The CWHP, with the help of the documentary production company 93metros and the support of the UNPO, further took on the challenge of exposing this footage to the world through two documentary screenings taking place in the United States and European capitals. The emotionally stunning 1.5-hour investigative documentary captures the team's perilous journey to the most affected Hmong communities.
With a greater understanding of the Hmong's cause among international actors, the UNPO hopes to eventually create a safe environment for Hmong representatives to come to a peaceful agreement to halt the ongoing atrocities against their people.
Please follow this link to register: https://docs.google.com/
Read more about the event here: http://unpo.org/
For further information on the screening, please contact Stephan Lampe (s.lampe@unpo.org)
