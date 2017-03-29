The "OWN CINEMA": global Ukrainian scenario contest has designated its winners!

The "OWN CINEMA" – scenario and scenario ideas contest kick-started in November 2016 as a part of the broader project "Watch Ukrainian – create your future!"

Global Ukrainian scenario contest has designated its winners!

Contact

Igor Iankovskyi Foundation

+380444590304

pr@iff-charity.org Igor Iankovskyi Foundation+380444590304

End

-- The "OWN CINEMA" – scenario and scenario ideas contest kick-started in November 2016 as a part of the broader project "Watch Ukrainian – create your future!" initiated and realized by Association "Cinema development support – Watch Ukrainian!" and "VAVILON" company.It is to be noted that the project "Watch Ukrainian – create your future!" and contest is being realized on charitable basis, by means and efforts of philanthropists. The prime sponsor of the project is National Charity Foundation "Initiative for the Future" that is constantly and extensively supporting the project during the whole period of its realization.Igor Iankovskyi, businessman, philanthropist, founder of the NCF "Initiative for the Future": "The aim of the Charity Foundation "Initiative for the Future", which I founded in 2012, is the support of talented creative youth in arts, cinema, innovations. Those young talents will be able to build new, modern and competitive Ukraine, while the cinema is universal, lucid and comprehensible tool for achieving this important mission. The project "Watch Ukrainian – create your future!" represents an innovative approach to the creation of short films dedicated to actual issues of Ukrainian society, to rethinking of traditional values and forming of the modern ones. In order for each citizen of Ukraine to feel as part of the whole, he should receive an informational impulse and a clear message. I'm confident, that the short films, created by dozens cinema makers under this project will allow not only attract the new audience to the cinema theaters, but will also contribute to the reuniting of our society with one mission – to build happy future for Ukraine!".The contest went through two-stage selection process: after the submission deadline, a jury comprising 16 experts selected 100 best works among 412 that passed the moderation. Then, a broader jury of 84 experts has chosen the winning scenarios, which will be proceeded for realization. The authors of these scenarios will receive author's remunerations."OWN CINEMA" scenario contest has been looking for scenario about success-stories in any domain or level. Stories, that is inspiring to follow a proactive creative path. The main selecting criteria was the presence of a life-affirming plot that underlines the capabilities of every person to generate the changes for the better – the underlying concept of the whole project "The future is created by people!".The initiative has been supported more than by 100 cinema industry experts, representatives of cinema theaters and socially-responsible businesses, media, well-renown creative personalities (contest's jury comprised 84 experts). Given the mode of the expert jury assembling, tending to involve as many cinema and related experts as possible, the contest's Organizing Committee has broaden the possibilities for recognition by initiating additional distinctions for participants.In addition to the personal distinctions, a Reserve Pool of prospective works to be considered under other events of "Watch Ukrainian!" initiative has been created under the project. These works have formed a list, recommended by the broad jury expert group for further cooperation under the project. The project's Organizing Committee would provide a comprehensive support in search for the possibilities to realize the scenarios.A number of works has been also awarded with Special Distinction Prize by the members of the scenario contest's jury and "Watch Ukrainian – create your future!" project's experts. Scenario contest's expert jury, basing on the overall high rating, recommended the following works to be awarded with the special distinction prize. These authors receive additional incentive amounted to 5000 UAH. Finally, the scenario contest's main results are great. To recall, the jury had to choose the best 20 works for subsequent realization among 501 submitted for the contest. Their authors will receive author's remunerations amounted to 10 000 UAH (accordingly to the official Contest Protocol). Contest's Winners - #1 Short movie "Kloun" / The Clown by Vasyl Kukhar and #20 short movie "A Day in the Life of Prime-Minister"by Sofiya Stolyarova.With the scenario contest's achievement, "Watch Ukrainian – create your future!" project is entering into the next stage – screen adaptation and realization of winning scenarios for subsequent diffusion among cinema theaters and TV channels. The first movies are projected to appear on the screens in November 2017.