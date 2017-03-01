Paul Gurzo, Patent Attorney, Harrity & Harrity, LLP to Speak at TKG's Event

News By Tag
About Paul Gurzo
Paul Gurzo is a patent attorney with almost 15 years of experience in client counseling and preparing and prosecuting patent applications. He handles domestic and foreign patent applications at all stages of prosecution. His practice focuses on electrical and electromechanical technologies, including telecommunications, computer hardware and software, computer networking, optical systems, Internet-related systems, and business methods. Paul has extensive experience preparing all types of opinions involving diverse technologies as well as performing portfolio analysis and counseling clients with respect to building their portfolios.
Paul started his patent career as a Patent Examiner at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and he frequently speaks on various topics directed to best practices for patent preparation and prosecution in the USPTO and abroad.
About Harrity & Harrity, LLP
Harrity & Harrity is an IP boutique that has been specializing in the preparation and prosecution of electrical and mechanical patent applications since 1999. Our services include patent preparation and prosecution, patent opinions, patent reexamination, patent reissue, patent quality support, patent analytics, and patent preparation and prosecution training.
Quality is the area that truly separates us from our peers. We pride ourselves on consistently delivering high quality through the use of a thorough second attorney review process and a uniform writing style that is tailored to our clients' needs. At Harrity & Harrity, we say that We Patented Quality®, and the second attorney review process and the uniform writing style ensure that we provide our clients with the highest quality patent preparation and prosecution services each and every time.
Event Synopsis:
The recent Supreme Court (SC) decisions on Patent Eligibility may have a lasting and significant effect in the coming years. For instance, in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the SC refused to clarify the scope of Hatch-Waxman "safe harbor" by denying certiorari. The decision, subsequent to Sequenom v. Ariosa, was anticipated by many as it may have cleared out some ambiguity on the safe harbor's margin, such as whether it protects bioequivalence testing performed and documented only to maintain FDA approval.
Currently, questions on patent eligibility continue to grow among patent owners and related industry, considering that some existing cases are yet to be reviewed and decided upon. It is also equally important to know how the 2016 SC rulings will affect decisions on such cases, and how it will impact on succeeding matters in connection with patentability, especially for drug manufacturing companies.
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of key thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide an overview to help you understand the critical elements of the impacts of recent Supreme Court rulings on the general perspective of patent eligibility. Speakers will also provide an in-depth discussion of the 2016 SC decisions and its specific aftermath in 2017 and beyond.
Key topics include:
· Overview of Significant 2016 Patent Eligibility Decisions:
o Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
o Sequenom v. Ariosa
o Cuozzo Speed Technologies, LLC v. Lee
o Halo Electronics, Inc. v. Pulse Electronics, Inc.
· In-depth Discussion of 35 U.S.C. § 271(e)(1)
· The Scope of "Safe Harbor" in Patent After Hatch-Waxman
· Recent Patent Eligibility Cases
· Significant Insights on the Possible Impacts of 2016 Decisions in 2017
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Congress was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
