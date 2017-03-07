EastNets 14th Annual Conference 2017

Event entitled 'Expanding Horizons' to showcase company's new slogan 'Growth: It's our choice' and strategic roadmap to development for this year

-- March 07, 2017EastNets, a global innovator of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and payments technology, is holding its 14th Annual Conference on March 7 to March 9, 2017 at the Grand Millennium Amman Hotel. The event, 'Expanding Horizons,' will be a strategic opportunity to share insights between EastNets teams, channel and tech partners, resellers and compliance experts.During the event, the company will be revealing this year's slogan, 'Growth: It's our choice,' which encapsulates EastNets forward thinking and sets the tone for its roadmap towards development for this year.Hazem Mulhim, CEO, EastNets, said, "Every year we look forward to our annual conference because it delivers the roadmap for the year's journey. The conference is where we get our best insights on where we are now, where we're going and how we want to go there. This year is even more special, especially when the dramatic changes in the compliance industry and regulatory landscape are put into perspective."Expected highlights at the conference will include keynote speeches given by high profile compliance experts. In fact, one of the invited keynote speakers is former FBI Agent Gregory Coleman, the lead agent that brought down Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker and fraudster made infamous by the movie 'The Wolf of Wall Street.'Also invited to speak at the event is His Excellency (H.E.) Dr. Nasser Saidi, President & Founder of Nasser Saidi & Associates, a leading economic advisory and business consultancy services firm. Dr. Saidi had formerly held the positions of Chief Economist and Head of External Relations of Dubai International Financial Centre. He is also the Founder of the Hawkamah-Institute for Corporate Governance and the Mudara Institute of Directors where he also served as their Executive Director. Dr. Saidi also served as Lebanon's Former Minister of Economy & Trade and Minister of Industry.The agenda will include presentations about EastNets' 2020 strategy, as well as workshops and training sessions conducted by sales and marketing expert Bob Apollo.Established in 1984, EastNets, a multi-award winner, has carved substantial presence in global financial markets. Its main product categories include advanced solutions for financial compliance, payments, cloud financial operations and consulting.