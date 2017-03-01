 
India RTC Curry Mix Market Forecast

RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, "India RTC - Curry Mix Market Forecast 2022" to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on India RTC - Curry Mix Market.
 
 
NOIDA, India - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The concept of convenience food that has been prevailing in developed nations for a long time has also gained significant prominence in the Indian market. Ready to Cook –Curry Mix segment has emerged as an easy and convenient food alternative to home cooked meal or eating out. Growth in ready to cook dishes such as curry mixes segment has although not picked up exponentially in India but has seen noticeable trends in recent years. Changing lifestyles of urban population and hectic work schedules of working women leads to less time to spend in the kitchen, greater media exposure coupled with rising disposable incomes have tremendously fuelled the Curry Mix market in India.

Additionally, many Indians settling abroad, students relocating out for further studies and foreigners developing tastes for Indian curries vegetables has also contributed to the growth of such ready to cook food products. Moreover, influx of number of players with different strategies to enhance consumer base, to enhance the visibility of curry mix products and consistent innovation has been the key catalysts towards boosting the industry's growth. We anticipate that the sector will post a CAGR of around 16% during 2016-2022.

The latest research by RNCOS titled, "India RTC - Curry Mix Market Forecast 2022 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM898.htm)" unfolds the market dynamics of the curry mix market in the country. The report shows the curry mix industry being segmented on the basis of consumption of curry mix products in the market. The report also categorizes the market on the basis of type of curry mixes consumed in vegetarian and non- vegetarian categories.

The report is an outcome of our exhaustive primary research, which involved surveying more than 500 consumers across tier I and II cities of India to understand the buying behavior, preference, brands, purchasing channels and many more. The survey involved students, working class, business class and frequent travelers. Besides this, report involved extensive interviews with Marketing Heads, Business Development Managers, Regional Sales Manager of leading brands in RTC Curry Mix market to gain insights in terms of trends in curry mix segment, fast moving curry mix products, market breakup, regional market etc.

Our industry analysts studied all the facets of the curry mix market to portray a crystal clear picture of the current as well as the expected market outlook. Regulatory frameworks and the investment model with respect to curry mix segment focusing on safety and standards and plant and machinery, land and cost involved to manufacture curry mix products respectively are covered.

The report is therefore expected to clearly help the reader gain crucial insight into the key market players' performances and strategies for growth. Holistically, the research provides all the pre-requisite information for clients looking to make a debut in this industry, and facilitates them to formulate strategies while going for an investment/partnership in the Indian Curry Mix market.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM898.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
