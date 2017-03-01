Weconnect International Powers Women in Nigeria (W.I.N) Exhibition & Conference

Image

-- All roads lead to Ruby Gardens, Lekki, Lagos on International Women's day on Wednesday, March 8th 2017 as the leaders of the new school converge for the Women In Nigeria (W.I.N) Exhibition and Conference - a day of learning and networking under the aegis of WEConnect International.WEConnect International is a global network that connects women-owned businesses to qualified buyers around the world. Shade Ladipo, the Country Director for WeConnect International, has made it known that this conference is themed "BOLD STEPS FOR BIG CHANGE".First held in 2015, this year's edition seeks to offer greater networking opportunities for its attendees, as well as a broader platform for exhibitors showcasing and presenting the best that women in business have to offer.Leading the array of notable women billed to speak is the keynote speaker, Folorunso Alakija, one of the richest black women in the world. Other speakers include Nancy Swartout of Exxon Mobil, Accenture's Ololade Raji, IBM's Uzo Nwani, Ernst & Youngs's Bunmi Ayinde, P&G's Francis Wiederkehr and Abosede Alimi from the Lagos State Employement Trust Fund.The W.I.N conference promises to provide the ideal environment for women at all levels to rub minds and exchange vital insights that make for business and career success. Apart from business cards, a big smile and willingness to learn, which participants are encouraged to come with, Attendance is free!www.weconnectinternational.org