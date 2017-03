Skyscrapers Development Poised for a New Wave of Growth

Contact

-- With the most iconic skyline in the world, Dubai has been pushing the boundaries with new concepts and designs in skyscraper construction. The recent announcement of Dubai to unveil the world's first rotating skyscraper called The Dynamic Tower by the year 2020 is a testament to that. Dubai has set the benchmark with over 900 high rises and is considered a pioneer in the design, construction and management of supertall structures. Against this backdrop, the Smart Skyscrapers Summit, supported by Etihad ESCO and Dubai Supreme Council of Energy will be held on 3and 4May at Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa. The summit will cover diverse aspects of sustainable skyscraper development.Across two days, the summit will witness industry experts from the region and across the globe emphasizing on topics integral to the future of skyscraper construction in the region. Retrofit & modernization of tall buildings to innovations & elevator design blueprints for super high-rise towers; UAE fire safety & life protection code to innovations in building facades, design & technology; HVAC & MEP challenges for high-rise buildings to smart infrastructure & integrated technologies for a sustainable future are few of the topics that will be covered at the Smart Skyscrapers Summit. The topic on the use of energy intensity mapping for policy making in the building sectors will be presented by Mr. Faisal Rashid, Director - Demand Side Management, Dubai SupremeCouncil of Energy.Elaborating further on the topic of his presentation,, said, "The objective of the integrated energy intensity platform is to create energy intensity database operating model. It is considered pioneering in the region, and is considered a key tool and enabler for DSM programs advancement, and it enhances energy efficiency measures to a community/city scale level relying on consumption/building database lines information. The tool is considered small in magnitude now but it has expandable to bigger scale. The platform will let us know how are we are compared with others in terms of energy usage, what is the social norm, are we good or opposite. For instance, China back in 1990 used to consume energy per unit of GDP 4 times the world average, now they are half the world average, also, intensity global world average declined by 2% in the last decade."Ali Al Jassim, CEO, Etihad ESCO; Bashar M Kassab, Director - Hard FM, Emaar Group; John Noone, Associate Director - Fire Engineering Middle East, Arup and Paul Drayton, Head of Structures – UAE, AECOM along with many renowned industry experts will be presenting at the fourth edition of the Smart Skyscrapers Summit."With new innovative concepts and designs underway for the construction of towering buildings, Dubai is the hub of skyscraper development. The Smart Skyscrapers Summit will lay emphasis on the design and construction of skyline altering projects in the region that is a catalyst for growth." commented,The summit will convene over 400 senior architects, designers, engineers, urban planners, facility managers, developers & contractors representing municipal & government departments as well as from private firms.KONE, MMFX Steel, Geoscope, Thomas Bell-Wright, Carlo Gavazzi, Kin Long, Dow Corning, Coopers Fire, ALS Logistics Solution and Fujairah Rockwool Factory are just some of the companies will display their marquee products and solutions at the networking lounge.More information on the summit is available at http://www.smartskyscrapers.com/. Follow the Summit on social media with the hashtag #SKYSUM2017.Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia and a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events. For almost 15 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronized in the calendar.For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com Lakshmi RamarajanExpotrade Middle East FZ-LLCTel: +9714-4542135Email: marketing@expotrade- me.com