Skyscrapers Development Poised for a New Wave of Growth
Across two days, the summit will witness industry experts from the region and across the globe emphasizing on topics integral to the future of skyscraper construction in the region. Retrofit & modernization of tall buildings to innovations & elevator design blueprints for super high-rise towers; UAE fire safety & life protection code to innovations in building facades, design & technology; HVAC & MEP challenges for high-rise buildings to smart infrastructure & integrated technologies for a sustainable future are few of the topics that will be covered at the Smart Skyscrapers Summit. The topic on the use of energy intensity mapping for policy making in the building sectors will be presented by Mr. Faisal Rashid, Director - Demand Side Management, Dubai SupremeCouncil of Energy.
Elaborating further on the topic of his presentation, Mr. Faisal Rashid, said, "The objective of the integrated energy intensity platform is to create energy intensity database operating model. It is considered pioneering in the region, and is considered a key tool and enabler for DSM programs advancement, and it enhances energy efficiency measures to a community/city scale level relying on consumption/
Ali Al Jassim, CEO, Etihad ESCO; Bashar M Kassab, Director - Hard FM, Emaar Group; John Noone, Associate Director - Fire Engineering Middle East, Arup and Paul Drayton, Head of Structures – UAE, AECOM along with many renowned industry experts will be presenting at the fourth edition of the Smart Skyscrapers Summit.
"With new innovative concepts and designs underway for the construction of towering buildings, Dubai is the hub of skyscraper development. The Smart Skyscrapers Summit will lay emphasis on the design and construction of skyline altering projects in the region that is a catalyst for growth." commented, Mr. Brad Hariharan, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle East.
The summit will convene over 400 senior architects, designers, engineers, urban planners, facility managers, developers & contractors representing municipal & government departments as well as from private firms.
KONE, MMFX Steel, Geoscope, Thomas Bell-Wright, Carlo Gavazzi, Kin Long, Dow Corning, Coopers Fire, ALS Logistics Solution and Fujairah Rockwool Factory are just some of the companies will display their marquee products and solutions at the networking lounge.
More information on the summit is available at http://www.smartskyscrapers.com/
