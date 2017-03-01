LPU International-Student won the Debutant Actor Award at 16th Bhutan National Film Awards

•Deki Lhamo is student of Performing Arts Department (Theatre) at LPU •Deki is awarded for her best acting in the Bhutanese film 'Pot of Gold'

End

-- National as well as International students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) are creating marvelous success stories in diverse fields with their unique achievements. Recently, an international student of LPU Performing Arts (Theatre) department, Deki Lhamo has been awarded with prestigious title of the 'Best New-Comer' female actor at 16th Bhutan National Film Awards Ceremony. Bhutan Awards are equivalent to National Film Awards of India where renowned Indian actress like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone has also been awarded. Coinciding with the birth anniversary of His Majesty King of Bhutan, the ceremony was held in renowned Lugar Theater of Bhutan where seven entertainment programs dedicated to His Majesty were also held.This year there many entries to the Bhutan film festival, where LPU student Deki Lhamo stood tall of all other competitors to win the prestigious title of the best debutante for her acting in the Bhutanese film 'Pot of Gold'. The coveted award was presented to Deki on the behalf of Bhutan Film Association (BFA).Congratulating the talented young alumna, LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal invoked all other LPU students to follow the exemplary hard work of Deki Lhamo. Mr Mittal also congratulated parents of Deki for having faith in the diverse methods adopted at LPU for perfect grooming of the students who join LPU programmes by covering thousands of miles from foreign lands. Mr Mittal also expressed his great wish to see her soon in Bollywood films.In a message to her Department of Performing Arts (Theatre) at LPU, Deki Lhamo conveys, "It was certainly the best moment of my life. As I was being awarded, I thought my journey of thousands of miles ahead has just begun. That art of acting, which I gathered at LPU, is an undying enthusiasm for me. Had there not been unwavering support of my parents, teachers, fellow students, my countrymen-women, this dream might not have become a reality. Let me wholeheartedly thank all of them who provided me an iron will to make a solid breakthrough."She also thanks director Wangchuk Talop for his creative imaginations and directorial guidance. She is so humble that she expressed to dedicate and surrender the award to each of her fans."Two of LPU students at LPU, Passang Om and Tenzin Kelzang, pursuing LPU programmes of BSc Airlines, Tourism & Hospitality (ATH) and Bachelor of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (BHCMT) respectively, share unanimously:"We are very glad to see one of LPU students from Bhutan touching the great heights. We are indeed much inspired from this all to continue work hard under the guidance of our teachers at LPU to further bring glory to the university, our country, parents and ourselves."