LPU International-Student won the Debutant Actor Award at 16th Bhutan National Film Awards
•Deki Lhamo is student of Performing Arts Department (Theatre) at LPU •Deki is awarded for her best acting in the Bhutanese film 'Pot of Gold'
This year there many entries to the Bhutan film festival, where LPU student Deki Lhamo stood tall of all other competitors to win the prestigious title of the best debutante for her acting in the Bhutanese film 'Pot of Gold'. The coveted award was presented to Deki on the behalf of Bhutan Film Association (BFA).
Congratulating the talented young alumna, LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal invoked all other LPU students to follow the exemplary hard work of Deki Lhamo. Mr Mittal also congratulated parents of Deki for having faith in the diverse methods adopted at LPU for perfect grooming of the students who join LPU programmes by covering thousands of miles from foreign lands. Mr Mittal also expressed his great wish to see her soon in Bollywood films.
In a message to her Department of Performing Arts (Theatre) at LPU, Deki Lhamo conveys, "It was certainly the best moment of my life. As I was being awarded, I thought my journey of thousands of miles ahead has just begun. That art of acting, which I gathered at LPU, is an undying enthusiasm for me. Had there not been unwavering support of my parents, teachers, fellow students, my countrymen-women, this dream might not have become a reality. Let me wholeheartedly thank all of them who provided me an iron will to make a solid breakthrough."
Two of LPU students at LPU, Passang Om and Tenzin Kelzang, pursuing LPU programmes of BSc Airlines, Tourism & Hospitality (ATH) and Bachelor of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (BHCMT) respectively, share unanimously:
