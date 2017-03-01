Gravity Supply Chain & Logistics Industry Veteran Danny Clayton Partner to Coach Logistics Companies

Gravity Supply Chain

-- Gravity Supply Chain, the developer of a cloud-based platform that helps companies manage their global end-to-end supply chains in real time, today announced that the Gravity blog will feature regular guest posts by Danny Clayton, who played an instrumental role in building Allport Cargo Services into the UK's largest logistics provider. Today, as the founder of the consulting firm Droptop Supply Chain Solutions, Clayton advises retailers on how to improve their international supply chain and logistics operations.In his first post,Clayton examines how logistics companies can improve the presentation of their capabilities and services to be more effective in a tender process."I am passionate about helping logistics companies and their customers build responsive, agile and reliable international retail supply chains that help deliver growth and profitability,"says Clayton. "Gravity's founders and employees share that passion, and I'm excited about helping the company's blog evolve into an invaluable business resource for logistics professionals worldwide."Danny founded his London-based consulting company Droptop Supply Chain Solutions nearly two years ago to help logistics companies and buyers of freight forge strategic business partnerships to improve process, strengthen global partnerships and reduce supply chain costs.Prior to that, Danny spent nearly three decades with Allport Cargo Services, the UK's largest privately owned logistics provider most recently as Joint Group Managing Director. His work with Allport took him to placements all over the world, including Hong Kong, Mauritius, Western Europe and the United States.Danny's career highlights include pioneering supply chain visibility systems in the UK retail industry and developing innovative, customer-centric logistics solutions in Asia. His work over the past 20 years has been highly recognised within the industry, winning numerous prestigious awards."It is not an exaggeration to call Danny a pioneer in the logistics and supply chain industry," says Darren Palfrey. "He has built cutting edge supply chain visibility systems for companies of all sizes around the world that delighted customers and created value for all supply chain partners. He is an excellent communicator with a deep knowledge of the supply chain and logistics industry, and we are so fortunate to have him join the Gravity blog community."provides managers with real-time visibility over their global end-to-end supply chains so they can be more proactive and effective in reducing costs and identifying issues that will impact customer service levels. Gravity accelerates and streamlines the collection, analysis and sharing of real-time data to improve collaboration and decision-making among all supply chain partners anytime, anywhere.Gravity's unique magNET-T™ serves as the foundation for its suite of modular apps. MagNET-T™ uses Web APIs, AI Bots and proprietary algorithms to unlock and gather data scattered across not just an organisation's immediate supply chain, but throughout the multiple tiers that support it. It also collects what is happening out in the world - including the latest weather, labour strikes, the impact of natural disasters, providing instant awareness of potential supply chain disruption.To learn how Gravity's real time end-to-end supply chain solution can help you compete,