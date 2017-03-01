News By Tag
Tomorrow's Rainbow to Host 6th Annual Hope Floats Free Family Event to Support Grieving Children
Event will include games prizes, face painting, a bounce house and more
"Hope Floats is a celebration for the entire family honoring those who are no longer with us but remain close to our hearts forever," said Abby Mosher, Founder/Executive Director of the unique nonprofit organization. "We celebrate their lives and our love for them by creating paper boats – an activity open to enjoyed by all ages, which helps bring families together while raising awareness about Tomorrow's Rainbow and its mission."
The event will include a mega bounce house; face painting; food trucks; live music from a local band called The Promises; games and prizes; a huge raffle; and the crafting of paper boats. It will culminate at 4:00 p.m. with the launching of a memorial paper boat parade including a 24 foot paper boat. Paper boats to enter into the parade may be purchased at the event and decorated including a personal memorial message.
Event sponsors include Moriarty & Associates, Wells Fargo - The Private Bank, Publix, Season's Hospice, Vitas Healthcare, Luxurious Properties, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, TrustBridge Health, Charles Ruttenberg Realty, Shendell & Pollack, and Tripp Scott,. All proceeds will benefit children's grief support programming at Tomorrow's Rainbow. Hope Floats is a Winterfest sanctioned event.
"We're very excited that Hope Floats has become an event that the community looks forward to each year while supporting grieving children." said Mosher. "Let's face it, you don't see a 24-foot paper boat floating down the New River every day!"
To learn more about Tomorrow's Rainbow, sponsorships opportunities or to get involved, contact: Abby Mosher at (954) 978-2390 or at apdmosher@aol.com.
About Tomorrow's Rainbow:
Tomorrow's Rainbow is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation registered in the state of Florida. It is a special place for children that have experienced the death of a loved one. Located in Coconut Creek, the Tomorrow's Rainbow Ranch is a unique setting for equine- assisted grief support, offered free of charge, to children and teens that have experienced the death of a loved one. Through an innovative program that combines facilitated peer support groups with miniature horse interactions and therapeutic play, grieving children are guided through their own unique grief journey in a way that is meaningful to them. Tomorrow's Rainbow has created an emotionally safe environment for hope and healing through guidance, education and support. For further information, contact Abby Mosher at (954) 978-2390 or www.TomorrowsRainbow.org
Abby Mosher, Founder/Executive Director
***@aol.com
