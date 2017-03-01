News By Tag
WestBrew No Longer Operate In West Vancouver, Founders Create UnaTea
WEST VANCOUVER: Monkey Business Brewery Limited is delighted to announce the beginning stages of being issued a business permit to operate as a Coffee and Tea cafe.
WestBrew looks to Chilliwack to house industry professionals and brew masters in a warehouse to submit a Manufacturing license as a craft beer brewery. UnaTea has been Inspired by the recent growth and healthy lifestyle trends seen in both West Vancouver, Yaletown and Kits beach. UnaTea will not be brewing any alcohol beverages at this location. UnaTea has leased a location addressed at 5775 Marine Drive, West Vancouver and will be strictly for the brewing of non alcohol beverages such as Kombucha Tea & Coffee. This year's theme will be 'Grow Together,' which echoes the industry's need to unite to tackle the issues at hand in order to create premium high quality foods.
Company founder(s) Shane Toews and Alex Blackwell has immersed themselves in a creation of this UnaTea business, specifically designed to cater to the void seen between Horseshoe bay, Dundarave and Caulfield Village. With a primary focus on the forthcoming UnaTea branding being on track; the company is dedicated to clarifying the process for both healthy lifestyle and Kombucha enthusiasts.
"We have made incredible strides in researching the science of Kombucha in the past year through collaborating with industry leaders," says Shane Douglas Toews, Marketing Director of Monkey Business Brewery Limited "Our application for a business permit has been placed with the bylaw office of West Vancouver. Pending our approval, UnaTea will launch, we've played an active role in the local community as part of our commitment to producing a high quality kombucha product."
Neighboring businesses to Scenic Rush and Hugo's Restaurant also believe the proposal is a step in the right direction,
"It's critical to have business owners aligned and working together toward a common goal." This sentiment is echoed throughout the area and is a key component to our success.
In addition to tracks that focus on the branding with the newly created online portal for customers and potential partners to learn more about the newly created company company website: http://UnaTea.ca
Our Kombucha will also delve into a spectrum of great tasting tea varieties allowing there to be something for everyone
UnaTea level the playing field and create more opportunities for local employment, strategically located across from Thunderbird Marina and just 1 block away from the West Vancouver Yacht Club. Anyone wanting to learn how UnaTea is pro-actively creating a premium Kombucha brand is invited to make contact with www.unatea.ca
UnaTea is a product of Monkey Business Brewery Limited, also known as WestBrew.ca
Written By: Marketing Director, Shane Toews info@unatea.ca
unatea.ca
