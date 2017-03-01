News By Tag
PDF Checkpoint Now Can Preflight PDF Document Font Names
The software can also convert the PDF document colors to specific ICC profile and helps users easily prepare their files for print, web and mobile devices.
The new version introduces the option to check PDF document for specific font names in addition to the existing ability to preflight font type, encoding and embedding status. The new feature is especially useful to catch PDF files produced from Adobe InDesign documents with missing fonts by checking the PDF for common substitution fonts such as Myriad and Courier. The update also introduces case-insensitive keyword search and improves the reliability of preflight profile auto-saving.
"It's a great idea to enable color profile conversion in PDF files so easily," says Miles Linklater of design studio 24pt Helvetica in Vancouver, Canada. "PDF Checkpoint saves me a lot of time when submitting ads for large magazines."
PDF Checkpoint is designed to automate and simplify PDF workflows of publishers, ad agencies, prepress houses, printers and graphic designers. It offers the following features:
-Batch preflighting and conversion of PDF files.
-Flag PDF fonts, colors, images and metadata with specific attributes.
-Convert PDF color mode to specific ICC profiles.
-Create preflight profiles for specific job types.
-Route files by preflight results into success and error folders.
-Split files into single page PDFs.
-Export PDF as images with given resolution, color and page scale.
Pricing and availability:
PDF Checkpoint can be purchased on Mac App Store and Zevrix website for US$39.95, as well as from authorized resellers. The update is free to licensed users. Trial is also available for download. PDF Checkpoint requires Mac OS X 10.7-10.12. (http://www.zevrix.com/
About Zevrix Solutions
Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, as well as Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals increase their profits through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.
Contact
Leo Revzin
858-206-0607
***@zevrix.com
