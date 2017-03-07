Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Influenza Diagnostics Market". The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions.

The global influenza diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 767.4 million by 2021 from USD 508.0 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2021. On the basis of test type, the market is segmented into traditional and molecular diagnostic tests. The traditional diagnostic tests segment is further categorized into rapid influenza detection tests (RIDT), viral culture, direct fluorescent antibody (DFA) tests, and serological assays. In 2016, the RIDT segment is expected to account for the largest share of the traditional tests market owing to factors such as its user-friendliness, rapid generation of results, and easy interpretability.The molecular diagnostic tests segment is further divided into RT-PCR, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification (NASBA) tests, loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based assays (LAMP), and simple amplification-based assays (SAMBA). In 2016, the RT-PCR segment is expected to hold the largest share of the molecular diagnostic tests market due to its ability to detect and distinguish between influenza A and B viruses with high specificity.On the basis of end user, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals/clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, and other end users (point-of-care testing, home health agencies, and nursing homes). The hospitals/clinical laboratories end-user segment is expected to dominate the influenza diagnostics market in 2016. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that most influenza disease diagnostic tests are carried out in hospitals and clinical laboratories, as these tests are highly complex in nature and require the use of specialized instruments.On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Row. In 2016, the European region is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the rapidly increasing prevalence of influenza and rise in aging population in Europe.The increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and rising demand for rapid and effective disease diagnosis and treatment are the key factors driving the growth of the global influenza diagnostics market.This report studies the influenza diagnostics market based on test type, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regionsThe report will enable both established firms and new entrants to gauge the pulse of the market and to help them make important strategic growth decisions.• Product Development/Innovation: Product portfolios of the top players in the influenza diagnostics market. Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the insights on upcoming technologies market• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the influenza diagnostics market• Market Development:Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the market for various influenza diagnostic tests across geographies• Market Diversification:Exhaustive information about new products, recent developments, and investments in the influenza diagnostics market