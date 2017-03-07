News By Tag
Global Influenza Diagnostics Market
Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Influenza Diagnostics Market". The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions.
On the basis of end user, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals/clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, and other end users (point-of-care testing, home health agencies, and nursing homes). The hospitals/clinical laboratories end-user segment is expected to dominate the influenza diagnostics market in 2016. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that most influenza disease diagnostic tests are carried out in hospitals and clinical laboratories, as these tests are highly complex in nature and require the use of specialized instruments.
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Row. In 2016, the European region is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the rapidly increasing prevalence of influenza and rise in aging population in Europe.
The increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and rising demand for rapid and effective disease diagnosis and treatment are the key factors driving the growth of the global influenza diagnostics market.
This report studies the influenza diagnostics market based on test type, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the influenza diagnostics market
