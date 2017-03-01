News By Tag
Best Quality Enamelled Copper Wire Products From Rajasthan Electric Industries
Rajasthan Electric Industries reveals that its best quality enamelled copper wire can be ordered in bulk at special rates.
"We are happy to announce that bulk quantities of premium enameled copper wires are now available at our depots," says the spokesperson for the company. "We have upgraded our manufacturing units using the latest available technologies to improve production and maintain world class quality of our copper wires. Enameled copper wires are available in four varieties and can be used in a large number of industrial applications."
Rajasthan Electric Industries is one of the top ranked companies in the electrical products manufacturing niche in India and is regarded as one of the best producers of quality products in this category. Their market their products under the brand name 'BRITEX' which is a popular name among consumers looking for the world class quality electrical products at competitive prices.
The company has been manufacturing a wide range of metal wires and strips using the best available technology in the industry. With a reputation of being absolutely uncompromising in their approach to quality, they have earned a reputation for being the best in the industry.
Rajasthan Electric Industries has tied up with the best suppliers of raw materials from all over India. Their reliable resources combined with state of the art manufacturing machinery and processes make them a trusted business ally for consumers of electric products of various types. The company specializes in manufacturing and marketing of a wider range of copper wires, tin coated copper wire, copper strip, tinsel wire, aluminium wire, dual paper coated wire, braided connectors and other products.
The enamelled copper wire from Rajasthan Electric is in huge demand in various types of industries. The wire comes with a thin layer of insulation that helps prevent short circuit and other types of mishaps when they are wound into coils. These wires find application in designing and construction of motors, electromagnets, inductors and transformers. In inductors and transformers, these wires can be soldered for making the manufacturing process easy and hassle free.
The company is popular in both local and international markets for its qualitative range of enamelled copper wire and strip products. These products are manufactured using 99.99% ETP Grade copper and quality enamel.
Rajasthan Electric stands apart from its competitors because of their superior infrastructure. Their copper wire manufacturing plant has sophisticated catalytic converter that can significantly minimize energy consumption and emission. The plant has been designed to maintain SWG 8 up to SWG 42, in B-Class, F-Class and H-Class thermal grade.
About Rajasthan Electric Industries:
Rajasthan Electric Industries is a reputed name in manufacturing and marketing of copper wires of various types and varieties. The company was established in 1959 and is famous for its BRITEX brand of products. With an uncompromising approach to quality and competitive pricing, Rajasthan Electric has emerged as the favorite resource of local and global customers looking for best quality copper wires and strips.
For more information :http://www.rajasthanelectric.com/
