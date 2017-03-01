 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


McCreadie Group, Inc. and Forte Research Launch OnCore-Vestigo® Interface

New integration with OnCore makes building and updating protocols seamless, resulting in efficiencies across resources and time savings within your investigational drug service (IDS).
 
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- McCreadie Group, Inc., a privately held pharmacy software solutions provider headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., is pleased to announce the launch of the OnCore-Vestigo® Interface. This is the result of a two-year collaborative effort between McCreadie Group, creators of Vestigo IDS, and Forte Research Systems®, whose software has supported tens of thousands of protocols and over a million subjects.

"We're thrilled to work with the McCreadie Group to integrate OnCore® and Vestigo®. This seamless interface allows our customers to more efficiently manage their protocols while maximizing the value of both systems," said Beau Grignon, Vice President, Engineering & Infrastructure at Forte Research.

Vestigo, a leader in automating IDS management, has transformed investigational drugs services, and with this partnership again strives to improve its clients' experiences. Vestigo is a web-based software solution that automates many of the manual processes typically seen in an IDS and improves accuracy, efficiency and safety. With the launch of the interface with OnCore, a clinical trial management system (CTMS), clients now have the capability for seamless updating within Vestigo® workflows.

"Our partnership with Forte is truly collaborative and we are proud to have a long-standing working relationship. We are already receiving positive feedback about the OnCore-Vestigo® Interface from many of our clients who use OnCore for their CTMS platform," said Scott McCreadie, President of McCreadie Group.

The interface makes loading of protocols more efficient, keeps protocol information in sync with OnCore, and offers a number of significant benefits to IDS facilities including timely communication, reducing duplicate data entry, facilitating compliance, and creating consistency across protocols, investigators and subjects. "We expect our clients to notice the efficiencies gained around the management of protocols, contacts and patients as part of the integration with OnCore," said Michael Schlesselman, Director of Research Products at McCreadie Group.

About McCreadie Group

The McCreadie Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 to provide software solutions for pharmacy applications in healthcare, research and educational settings. McCreadie Group's goal is to drive improvements in quality, efficiency, safety and compliance in the pharmacy profession by delivering innovative software and consultative support. To learn more about McCreadie Group and its products, visit www.mccreadiegroup.com.

About Forte Research Systems, Inc.

Forte Research Systems, Inc. has been developing specialized software for clinical research since 2000. The Forte product family includes OnCore® Enterprise Research, Allegro® CTMS, and Research Evaluation System. Forte provides complimentary blog articles, eBooks, webinars and more to support continuous learning on industry topics. With a strong belief in community and standards-based development, Forte also facilitates the Onsemble® and Allegro customer communities. Visit www.ForteResearch.com for more information.

Contact
Lindsay Groth
McCreadie Group, Inc.
***@mccreadiegroup.com
Source:
Email:***@mccreadiegroup.com
Tags:Pharmacy, Vestigo, Forte Research
Industry:Medical
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Subject:Products
