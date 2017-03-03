 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Going Dutch at SR Film Festival 2017!

The​ Fourth edition of SR(™) Socially Relevant Film Festival New York​ features four Dutch films about spiritualism, environmentalism, war and child-free food production. The films include Prophecy by Zuri Rinpoche, The Toxic Circle by Wilfried Koomen, 9 Days From my Window in Aleppo by Floor van der Meulen, Thomas Vroege and Issa Touma and the opening film of the festival, The Chocolate Case by Bethe Forrer.
 
1 2 3 4 5
The Chocolate Case
The Chocolate Case
NEW YORK - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The opening film of SR Film Festival, The Chocolate Case, directed by Benthe Forrer is the incredible journey of three Dutch journalists who try to persuade large corporations to end the use of child labor in the chocolate industry and finally decide to take matters into their own hands by creating the world's first slave-free chocolate bar.

Free chocolate tasting courtesy of Tony's Chocolonely (slave labor free chocolate).

Trailer: http://dai.ly/x59ympr

In attendance: H.E. Consul General Dolph Hogewoning, Consul of the Kingdom of Netherlands in New York Vera Kuipers, Senior Policy Officer, Performing Arts, Film, Literature at the Consulate General of the Netherlands.

WHERE: Cinépolis Chelsea
260 West 23rd Street
WHEN: Tuesday, March 14 at 7 pm

The film will be preceded by Founding Artistic Director Nora Armani's welcome address, introductions, and the following two short films:

Earth, a short music video campaign about the environment from Indonesia, directed by Natasha Dematra. This music video is also the soundtrack of the documentary about the Minister of Environment and Forestry of Indonesia.

Trailer: http://dai.ly/x5aoz16

My Country Is The World directed by Arthur Kanegis, where Martin Sheen presents how Garry Davis gave up Broadway to stand up for the world in which Humanity is United.

Trailer: http://dai.ly/x56nhmy

The world seems to have lost its way – filled with fear, exclusion and building walls. The amazing story of World Citizen #1 Garry Davis may be just the roadmap needed to find our way – to a better future! See the short film about his life, "My Country Is the World," at the wonderful SR Socially Relevant Film Festival in NY – then watch for the forthcoming feature documentary as well. - Martin Sheen

In attendance: Arthur Kanegis, director.

The other Dutch films in the selection are:

9 days – From my window in Aleppo by Floor van der Meulen, Thomas Vroege and Issa Touma

One morning in August 2012, renowned Syrian photographer Issa Touma saw young men lugging sandbags into his street. It turned out to be the start of the Syrian uprising in the city of Aleppo.
Trailer: http://dai.ly/x59yn1z
Thursday, March 16 at 6 pm

In attendance: Issa Touma

       * * *

The Toxic Circle by Wilfried Koomen

Campania, the area around Naples, is known as the biggest illegal landfill for chemical waste in Europe.
Trailer: http://dai.ly/x5a0k5w
Friday, March 17 at 4 pm

In attendance: Wilfried Koomen

       * * *

Prophecy by Zuri Rinpoche

An immortal ancient prophecy awakens the truth of humanity. Two men set out in search of a Terton, a treasure revealer.
Trailer: http://dai.ly/x59ym51
Saturday, March 18 at 7:15pm

In attendance: Zuri Rinpoche

 * * *

For more info: www.ratedsrfilms.org
The Official Trailer of SRFF 2017 (http://dai.ly/x5dpu9t)
Tickets: www.SRFF2017.eventbrite.com

Press Contact: Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi (929) 228 7663 clairespanish@hotmail.com

End
Source:SR Socially Relevant Film Festival New York
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Chocolate, Film Festival
Industry:Entertainment, Food
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SR Socially Relevant Film Festival NY PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share