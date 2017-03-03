Going Dutch at SR Film Festival 2017!

The​ Fourth edition of SR(™) Socially Relevant Film Festival New York​ features four Dutch films about spiritualism, environmentalism, war and child-free food production. The films include Prophecy by Zuri Rinpoche, The Toxic Circle by Wilfried Koomen, 9 Days From my Window in Aleppo by Floor van der Meulen, Thomas Vroege and Issa Touma and the opening film of the festival, The Chocolate Case by Bethe Forrer.