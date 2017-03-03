Country(s)
Industry News
Going Dutch at SR Film Festival 2017!
The Fourth edition of SR(™) Socially Relevant Film Festival New York features four Dutch films about spiritualism, environmentalism, war and child-free food production. The films include Prophecy by Zuri Rinpoche, The Toxic Circle by Wilfried Koomen, 9 Days From my Window in Aleppo by Floor van der Meulen, Thomas Vroege and Issa Touma and the opening film of the festival, The Chocolate Case by Bethe Forrer.
Free chocolate tasting courtesy of Tony's Chocolonely (slave labor free chocolate).
Trailer: http://dai.ly/
In attendance: H.E. Consul General Dolph Hogewoning, Consul of the Kingdom of Netherlands in New York Vera Kuipers, Senior Policy Officer, Performing Arts, Film, Literature at the Consulate General of the Netherlands.
WHERE: Cinépolis Chelsea
260 West 23rd Street
WHEN: Tuesday, March 14 at 7 pm
The film will be preceded by Founding Artistic Director Nora Armani's welcome address, introductions, and the following two short films:
Earth, a short music video campaign about the environment from Indonesia, directed by Natasha Dematra. This music video is also the soundtrack of the documentary about the Minister of Environment and Forestry of Indonesia.
Trailer: http://dai.ly/
My Country Is The World directed by Arthur Kanegis, where Martin Sheen presents how Garry Davis gave up Broadway to stand up for the world in which Humanity is United.
Trailer: http://dai.ly/
The world seems to have lost its way – filled with fear, exclusion and building walls. The amazing story of World Citizen #1 Garry Davis may be just the roadmap needed to find our way – to a better future! See the short film about his life, "My Country Is the World," at the wonderful SR Socially Relevant Film Festival in NY – then watch for the forthcoming feature documentary as well. - Martin Sheen
In attendance: Arthur Kanegis, director.
The other Dutch films in the selection are:
9 days – From my window in Aleppo by Floor van der Meulen, Thomas Vroege and Issa Touma
One morning in August 2012, renowned Syrian photographer Issa Touma saw young men lugging sandbags into his street. It turned out to be the start of the Syrian uprising in the city of Aleppo.
Trailer: http://dai.ly/
Thursday, March 16 at 6 pm
In attendance: Issa Touma
* * *
The Toxic Circle by Wilfried Koomen
Campania, the area around Naples, is known as the biggest illegal landfill for chemical waste in Europe.
Trailer: http://dai.ly/
Friday, March 17 at 4 pm
In attendance: Wilfried Koomen
* * *
Prophecy by Zuri Rinpoche
An immortal ancient prophecy awakens the truth of humanity. Two men set out in search of a Terton, a treasure revealer.
Trailer: http://dai.ly/
Saturday, March 18 at 7:15pm
In attendance: Zuri Rinpoche
* * *
For more info: www.ratedsrfilms.org
The Official Trailer of SRFF 2017 (http://dai.ly/
Tickets: www.SRFF2017.eventbrite.com
Press Contact: Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi (929) 228 7663 clairespanish@
Contact
Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi (929) 228 7663
***@gmail.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse