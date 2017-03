Going Dutch at SR Film Festival 2017!

The​ Fourth edition of SR(™) Socially Relevant Film Festival New York​ features four Dutch films about spiritualism, environmentalism, war and child-free food production. The films include Prophecy by Zuri Rinpoche, The Toxic Circle by Wilfried Koomen, 9 Days From my Window in Aleppo by Floor van der Meulen, Thomas Vroege and Issa Touma and the opening film of the festival, The Chocolate Case by Bethe Forrer.

1 2 3 4 5 The Chocolate Case 2017-SR-FilmFestival- Poster 9 Days from my Window in Aleppo The Toxic Circle Prophecy

End

--, directed by Benthe Forrer is the incredible journey of three Dutch journalists who try to persuade large corporations to end the use of child labor in the chocolate industry and finally decide to take matters into their own hands by creating the world's first slave-free chocolate bar.Trailer: http://dai.ly/ x59ympr H.E. Consul General Dolph Hogewoning, Consul of the Kingdom of Netherlands in New York Vera Kuipers, Senior Policy Officer, Performing Arts, Film, Literature at the Consulate General of the Netherlands.Cinépolis Chelsea260 West 23rd StreetTuesday, March 14 at 7 pmThe film will be preceded by Founding Artistic Director Nora Armani's welcome address, introductions, and the following two short films:a short music video campaign about the environment from Indonesia, directed byDematra. This music video is also the soundtrack of the documentary about the Minister of Environment and Forestry of Indonesia.directed by, where Martin Sheen presents how Garry Davis gave up Broadway to stand up for the world in which Humanity is United.The world seems to have lost its way – filled with fear, exclusion and building walls. The amazing story of World Citizen #1 Garry Davis may be just the roadmap needed to find our way – to a better future! See the short film about his life, "My Country Is the World," at the wonderful SR Socially Relevant Film Festival in NY – then watch for the forthcoming feature documentary as well.Arthur Kanegis, director.by Floor van der Meulen, Thomas Vroege and Issa ToumaOne morning in August 2012, renowned Syrian photographer Issa Touma saw young men lugging sandbags into his street. It turned out to be the start of the Syrian uprising in the city of Aleppo.6 pmIssa Touma* * *by Wilfried Koomen Campania, the area around Naples, is known as the biggest illegal landfill for chemical waste in Europe.Trailer: http://dai.ly/ x5a0k5w Wilfried Koomenby Zuri RinpocheAn immortal ancient prophecy awakens the truth of humanity. Two men set out in search of a Terton, a treasure revealer.Trailer: http://dai.ly/x59ym51Zuri Rinpoche* * *: www.ratedsrfilms.orgThe Official Trailer of SRFF 2017 (http://dai.ly/x5dpu9t)www.SRFF2017.eventbrite.comChiara Spagnoli Gabardi (929) 228 7663 clairespanish@hotmail.com