Huxford Group announce date for first quarter financial results
Huxford Group's conference will take place at its Hong Kong office and will begin at 11:00am local time and is scheduled for approximately two hours and includes a question and answer session.
Huxford Group's private clients will be sent a link and email with log in details to access the talk. Clients, who wish to listen to the live call, will be asked to log on to the website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software.
Huxford Group's Director of Communications commented on the upcoming conference saying "I am looking forward to hearing what subjects will be thrown in the mix from our clients and I am sure that our clients will have questions on various sections of our industry and I am looking forward to speaking to people from around the world. So far, 2017 has treated us very well and we are heading in the right direction for yet another successful year here at Huxford Group."
About Us - http://huxfordgroup.com/
As an independent investment advisory firm, Huxford Group can offer financial planning and diversified, risk-managed investment to a variety of investors. Designing investment solutions, while assessing risks aligned with our clients' investment styles is our goal. By providing these solutions, we can assist our clients to pursue their personal financial goals.
Each and every portfolio constructed at Huxford Group, it is tested under a variety of hypothetical markets and economic conditions. Despite having over $2.8 billion in client assets, we can continue to provide prominent solutions in order to preserve and grow client's wealth.
Being an independent firm means that we are not tied or limited to any one particular financial provider product or investment opportunity. For our clients, it means that we can gain the best investment values available, as well as institutional mutual fund shares, and of course, discount brokerage trading. We have positioned our investment advisory and retirement plan administration fees to strengthen our client's investment returns.
