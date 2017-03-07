News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Drupal Partners Releases Whitepaper On Why Drupal Is The Perfect CMS For Higher Education Website
If the university's website is not responsive and their target audiences are 17 years old with smart devices, they would be missing out on potential candidates. Also, Drupal Partners says, having a responsive website is just a bare necessity to help the university's digital initiatives. For them to build a foolproof digital strategy, they need to stay abreast with the latest technology trends. Students and professors expect the universities to provide them with the right website platforms that helps them communicate efficiently and make lesson plans more interactive.
With their Whitepaper titled 'Administering Students And Professors With Better Digital Engagement Using Drupal', Drupal Partners wants to shed light on how universities can efficiently provide the right digital solutions to students and professors using Drupal.
About Drupal Partners
Drupal Partners is a Drupal development agency with its headquarters in Atlanta and operational offices in Los Angeles and Washington DC. They provide unique Drupal development and consulting solutions for Enterprises, eCommerce giants, publishing and media houses, Government organizations, and Universities.
More Info Visit Us: https://www.drupalpartners.com/
Contact
Drupal Partners
***@innoppl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2017