Drupal Partners Releases Whitepaper On Why Drupal Is The Perfect CMS For Higher Education Website

 
 
We Are A Drupal Development & Drupal Design Company
ATLANTA - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Drupal Partners, a specialized Drupal development company, is looking to educate universities on choosing the right web platform that best suits the current generation. The world has moved on from fax machines and the internet is the primary medium that connects people.

If the university's website is not responsive and their target audiences are 17 years old with smart devices, they would be missing out on potential candidates. Also, Drupal Partners says, having a responsive website is just a bare necessity to help the university's digital initiatives. For them to build a foolproof digital strategy, they need to stay abreast with the latest technology trends. Students and professors expect the universities to provide them with the right website platforms that helps them communicate efficiently and make lesson plans more interactive.

With their Whitepaper titled 'Administering Students And Professors With Better Digital Engagement Using Drupal', Drupal Partners wants to shed light on how universities can efficiently provide the right digital solutions to students and professors using Drupal.

About Drupal Partners

Drupal Partners is a Drupal development agency with its headquarters in Atlanta and operational offices in Los Angeles and Washington DC. They provide unique Drupal development and consulting solutions for Enterprises, eCommerce giants,  publishing and media houses, Government organizations, and Universities.

More Info Visit Us: https://www.drupalpartners.com/whitepaper/drupal-for-univ...

