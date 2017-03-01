News By Tag
Company offers Data Recovery Software for Android to restore lost files from Android devices
Data Recovery Software provides facility to retrieve deleted digital pictures, videos, music files, official documents and other precious data from various types of Android devices
Android data recovery software provides facility to recover deleted data lost due to improper device handling, logical error, power fault, accidentally formatted or corrupted storage media or any other similar data loss reason. Android data recovery program provides facility to save recovered data at user specified location on your computer system. Software supports recovery of lost data from all major brands of android devices including Motorola, Samsung, HTC, LG, Micromax and other manufactures.
Software Features:
1. Android data recovery software quickly recovers deleted photos, videos, digital pictures, music files and other valuable data from android devices.
2. Software helps to recover deleted files using different search recovery techniques like deep search, basic search, photo search, video search and signature search to restore deleted data.
3. Program provides facility to restore deleted file and folders from formatted or logically corrupted memory card of Android devices.
4. Android data recovery application retrieves various kinds of deleted files saved in different extensions.
5. Android data restoration utility supports long size file name recovery.
