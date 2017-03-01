 
Company offers Data Recovery Software for Android to restore lost files from Android devices

Data Recovery Software provides facility to retrieve deleted digital pictures, videos, music files, official documents and other precious data from various types of Android devices
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you lost your entire data from Android devices due to some data loss situation? Don't worry, Data Recovery Software for Android provides a complete solution to recover your all types of lost data from different type of Android devices. Android data recovery software recovers deleted digital pictures, photos, images, mp3/mp4 songs, official documents, important files and other precious data from Android mobile phone, tablet PC or any other android technology based data storage device. Software is developed with advance disk scanning technique to search and recover lost data from different type of android data storage devices. Software supports recovery of lost data files saved in different file formats such as JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, AVI, MPEG, TIFF, MOV, MP4, FLV, DOC, PPT, PDF etc.

Android data recovery software provides facility to recover deleted data lost due to improper device handling, logical error, power fault, accidentally formatted or corrupted storage media or any other similar data loss reason. Android data recovery program provides facility to save recovered data at user specified location on your computer system. Software supports recovery of lost data from all major brands of android devices including Motorola, Samsung, HTC, LG, Micromax and other manufactures.

Software Features:

1.       Android data recovery software quickly recovers deleted photos, videos, digital pictures, music files and other valuable data from android devices.

2.       Software helps to recover deleted files using different search recovery techniques like deep search, basic search, photo search, video search and signature search to restore deleted data.

3.       Program provides facility to restore deleted file and folders from formatted or logically corrupted memory card of Android devices.

4.       Android data recovery application retrieves various kinds of deleted files saved in different extensions.

5.       Android data restoration utility supports long size file name recovery.

For more information:

Visit: www.usbdrivedatarecovery.com

Email: support@usbdrivedatarecovery.com

