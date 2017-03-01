News By Tag
First Australian Toxicologist to become President Elect of International Union of Toxicology (IUTOX)
President of the ACTRA, Dr Peter Di Marco, was announced the first Australian to be elected to the role of President Elect on the Executive Committee of the International Union of Toxicology on 5th Oct 2016 in Merida, Mexico.
IUTOX is an organisation that aims to increase awareness of toxicological issues facing humankind across the globe. Founded in 1980, IUTOX has established itself as the voice of toxicology on the global stage with 63 affiliated societies with a collective membership base of over 25,000 members across six continents: Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America.
Dr Di Marco will also serve as Chair of the IUTOX Scientific Committee, which co-chairs national and international scientific programme committees for IUTOX associated scientific activities and congresses. He has a strong interest in facilitating the growth of the science of toxicology in developing countries as well as countries in economic transition.
Dr Peter Di Marco will serve as President Elect for three years and will become President of IUTOX in 2019. Dr Di Marco believes his role as ACTRA President for the last four years, Vice President for the previous six; as well as his previous experience on the IUTOX Executive committee; has given him the knowledge and experience to successfully take on the role. Dr Di Marco believes his role will help promote the importance of unifying Toxicologists and Risk Assessors here in Australasia.
"ACTRA was established in 2006 with the aim of providing a professional scientific organisation to support persons engaged in the sciences of toxicology and health risk assessment in Australasia"
"An important objective in establishing ACTRA was to initiate a process whereby the professional standing and credentials of Australian and New Zealand toxicologists and health risk assessors (HRAs) could receive some type of formal, peer-reviewed recognition."
"As ACTRA President I am honoured to have been elected to lead IUTOX and look forward to continue the great work done by IUTOX since 1980 in bringing toxicology to the world for the betterment of humankind. I am also pleased that I am in a better position to raise the profile of ACTRA in Australasia and internationally."
ACTRA advances the study and applications of toxicology and health risk assessment as professional scientific disciplines, and cultivates the highest standards of professional practice and ethics in persons engaged in the sciences of toxicology and health risk assessment in Australasia.
