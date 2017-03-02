 
The Veggiepalooza, Monster Tomato, Plant & Veggie Sale, is March 18th-19th

 
FULLERTON, Calif. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fullerton Arboretum will host its annual Veggiepalooza sale Saturday, March 18th and Sunday, March 19th, with a special pre-sale for Members and Titan Card holders on Friday, March 17th.

Veggiepalooza will offer up over 200 varieties of vegetables, peppers, and plants for sale. This sale is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday and admission is free. Every plant sold was grown locally at the Arboretum.

Veggies available include tomatoes, beans, cucumbers, melons, eggplants, herbs, and more. The Master Gardeners will also be available for questions.

Parking at the Arboretum is free, and additional free parking is available in the California State University Fullerton Lot G.

To become a member, call the Arboretum or sign up for Membership at Veggiepalooza. Students, bring your Titan Cards to recieve preferred admission on Friday, March 17th.


For more information on the Arboretum's Veggiepalooza or to check out the veggie inventory, visit http://fullertonarboretum.org/ps_veggiePalooza.php or call (657) 278-3407 during normal business hours.
Source:Fullerton Arboretum
