The Veggiepalooza, Monster Tomato, Plant & Veggie Sale, is March 18th-19th
Veggiepalooza will offer up over 200 varieties of vegetables, peppers, and plants for sale. This sale is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday and admission is free. Every plant sold was grown locally at the Arboretum.
Veggies available include tomatoes, beans, cucumbers, melons, eggplants, herbs, and more. The Master Gardeners will also be available for questions.
Parking at the Arboretum is free, and additional free parking is available in the California State University Fullerton Lot G.
To become a member, call the Arboretum or sign up for Membership at Veggiepalooza. Students, bring your Titan Cards to recieve preferred admission on Friday, March 17th.
For more information on the Arboretum's Veggiepalooza or to check out the veggie inventory, visit http://fullertonarboretum.org/
