Notion Press presents "Vamsa" by Kavita Kalyan

-- Rituals and customary practices in the Hindu mythology have always had an insightful meaning for their existence. Every hymn that is pronounced and every practice that is carried out in a ritual have deeper purpose. However, of late, our generation has started questioning the authenticity of such practices, dismissing them as futile. Science has never managed to explain things that spirituality has. Yet, we tend to get more inclined towards believing science than spirituality. To help revive the potency and the lost splendor of rituals in Hinduism, here comes a book titled. The book is penned by Kavitha Kalyan and is published by Notion Press. It is now available to readers all over the world.One of the most fascinating aspects of this book is that the characters of Vamsa paint a picture of intrigue, set in modest background of humble living. Mystery, spiritual evolution, and the drama of human emotions take readers through a journey of awakening as they connect the dots, weaving their way through the various events that stitch this story together. The author has set the story of the book in a fictional village calledand revolves around the life of Ranga. Ranga sets out to visit his father's old friend, Vittala, who had moved out from Vamsa and settled in a new village for a fresh start. With Ranga is a precious box that contains secret scrolls and manuscripts that retain information on some insightful rituals.Ranga's father asks Vittala to initiate Ranga into the cult of Vamsa and asks him to teach some of the most powerful rituals. In the course of his teaching, Ranga is asked to head to Vamsa to retrieve an old, which is very crucial for the fruition of the ritual. Besides, theis also key to revive faith for future generations and also for greater spiritual progress. The book is all about Ranga and his companions' journey, as he understands the deep-rooted cult of his village. Beautifully incorporated in the book are instances of Baladeva, a threat to the village of Vamsa, and Urvashi, Ranga's love interest. The ending of the book keeps you intrigued as you go along with Ranga, as he has to make a decision between the intoxication of spirituality and his lady love. What unfolds next?– read to find out.Kavitha Kalyan grew up in an orthodox family dominated by the men folk. She often questioned the rules governing tradition and its bias towards men, but scarcely received an answer that convinced her. With a deep sense of anguish to understand the true meaning of her faith, she took it upon herself to dwell into the depth of it. The concept of spiritualism started out as an element of curiosity but as she discovered the nature of her faith, she identified with Lord Shiva as being a part of her own nature; a stronger, deeper, powerful yet dormant aspect of her being. She is a blogger in this new age, a regular professional in the mundane world and a spiritual vagabond in a parallel universe. This work is her humble attempt to describe the nature of the spiritual universe with all its magic and trigger curiosity in your mind while you journey through it.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.