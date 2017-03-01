News By Tag
Fullerton Arboretum Hosts Cooking Class Series
Classes available:
· Springtime Menus: Bright and Clean Flavors (Thursday, March 9th)
On the Menu: Goat Cheese and Crème Fraiche Crostini, Carrot Ginger Soup, Spring Greens with Lemon Vinaigrette, Braised Mustard Chicken with Pappardelle and Lemon Curd with Scented Lavender Cream.
· I Left my Heart in San Francisco, Olive Oil Tasting (Saturday, March 25th)
On the Menu: Homemade herbed ricotta with lemon; Parmesan & blistered tomatoes served on sourdough crostini; San Franciscan style Cioppino with fresh seafood in a rich tomato white wine broth; and Blood orange olive oil cake with whipped Grand Marnier mascarpone.
· Easter: A Complete Menu for Entertaining (Thursday, April 13th)
On the Menu: Savory Rosemary Gougéres, Salad of Frisée with Lardons, Roast Loin of Pork with Apples and Sage-Madeira Gravy, Fennel Gratin, Maple Glazed Carrots and Poached Pear Tarts with Vanilla Cream.
· Mothers Day in the Strawberry Field, Balsamic Vinegar Tasting
On the Menu: Strawberry & Beet Gazpacho; Fresh strawberry salad - spring baby greens, grilled balsamic glazed chicken, feta, pine nuts, with honey balsamic vinaigrette over grilled Ciabatta; and Pavlova nests with balsamic strawberries and fresh cream & mint.
For more info visit www.fullertonarboretum.com (http://www.fullertonarboretum.com/
