Fullerton Arboretum Hosts Cooking Class Series

End

-- The Arboretum is hosting a series of culinary and wine pairing classes this spring starting Thursday, March 9. Participants will learn to cook as well as enjoy a delicious meal. All proceeds go towards supporting the non-profit Arboretum. Register online at· Springtime Menus: Bright and Clean Flavors (Thursday, March 9Goat Cheese and Crème Fraiche Crostini, Carrot Ginger Soup, Spring Greens with Lemon Vinaigrette, Braised Mustard Chicken with Pappardelle and Lemon Curd with Scented Lavender Cream.· I Left my Heart in San Francisco, Olive Oil Tasting (Saturday, March 25Homemade herbed ricotta with lemon; Parmesan & blistered tomatoes served on sourdough crostini; San Franciscan style Cioppino with fresh seafood in a rich tomato white wine broth; and Blood orange olive oil cake with whipped Grand Marnier mascarpone.Savory Rosemary Gougéres, Salad of Frisée with Lardons, Roast Loin of Pork with Apples and Sage-Madeira Gravy, Fennel Gratin, Maple Glazed Carrots and Poached Pear Tarts with Vanilla Cream.· Mothers Day in the Strawberry Field, Balsamic Vinegar TastingStrawberry & Beet Gazpacho; Fresh strawberry salad - spring baby greens, grilled balsamic glazed chicken, feta, pine nuts, with honey balsamic vinaigrette over grilled Ciabatta; and Pavlova nests with balsamic strawberries and fresh cream & mint.For more info visit