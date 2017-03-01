News By Tag
London Speaker Bureau to Represent Cybersecurity and Financial Regulation Visionary Edgar Perez
Edgar Perez, author of The Speed Traders and Knightmare on Wall Street, to provide CEOs, directors and senior managers around the world his insights on the role of finance, technology and geopolitics in innovating and driving performance across..
London Speaker Bureau is a dynamic organization with a solid global presence. In one recent month they were involved in 161 events held in 85 cities in 31 countries. They are a team of 90 colleagues based across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and North America, each with a detailed understanding of their region's economic and governmental scene. Choosing them to help find a speaker will ensure the client's event or meeting has somebody experienced and world class.
Edgar Perez, author of The Speed Traders and Knightmare on Wall Street, is a recognized keynote speaker and director of programs targeted at board members, chief executive officers and senior executives looking for new ways to gain and maintain a competitive business advantage. He can be reached through Twitter and Weibo.
ABOUT SPEAKER'S KEYNOTE TOPICS
• The Impact of Brexit in the U.K and the World
• Blockchain and its impact on Finance
• The Biggest Risks for Financial Markets
• Finance in the New Global Economy
• China: To Rebalance or Not to Rebalance
• Social Engineering:
• The Importance of the Cybersecurity Framework for Directors and CEOs
• Establishing or Improving a Cybersecurity Program
• The Present and Future of High-Frequency Trading
ABOUT EDGAR PEREZ (http://www.mredgarperez.com)
Mr. Edgar Perez is a published author, business consultant for billion-dollar private equity and hedge funds and Council Member at the Gerson Lehrman Group, Guidepoint Global Advisors and Research International, with subject matter expertise in cyber security, investing, trading, financial regulation (Dodd-Frank Act) and market structure.
He is author of Knightmare on Wall Street (http://www.knightmareonwallstreet.com), The Rise and Fall of Knight Capital and the Biggest Risk for Financial Markets (2013), and The Speed Traders, An Insider's Look at the New High-Frequency Trading Phenomenon That is Transforming the Investing World, published in English by McGraw-Hill Inc. (2011), Published in Mandarin by China Financial Publishing House (2012), and Investasi Super Kilat, published in Bahasa Indonesia by Kompas Gramedia (2012).
Mr. Perez is course director of Cybersecurity Boardroom Workshop, How Boards of Directors and CXOs Can Build the Proper Foundation to Address Today's Information Security Challenges, and The Speed Traders Workshop, How High Frequency Traders Leverage Profitable Strategies to Find Alpha in Equities, Options, Futures and FX; he has presented his workshops in Singapore, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Warsaw, Kiev, New York, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai. He contributes to The New York Times and China's International Finance News and Sina Finance.
Mr. Perez was a vice president at Citigroup, a senior consultant at IBM, and a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Co. in New York City. Previously, he managed Operations and Technology for Peruval Finance. Mr. Perez has an undergraduate degree in Systems Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería, Lima, Peru (1994), a Master of Administration from Universidad ESAN, Lima, Peru (1997) and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School, New York, with a dual major in Finance and Management (2002). He belongs to the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. Mr. Perez is an accomplished salsa and hustle dancer and resides in the New York City area.
Contact
Julia Petrova
+1-414-367-8670
***@thespeedtraders.com
