Industry News





Capital Strategy Partners of Tokyo to focus on commodities sector

 
 
Listed Under

TOKYO, Japan - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Capital Strategy Partners today announced that they will be significantly investing in natural resources as well as precious metals and minerals for the remainder of the year.

Capital Strategy Partners' Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Richard McArthur commented on the new strategy saying "This decision will result in Capital Strategy Partners dedicating more trading desks for energy, agriculture, base metals and dry bulk."

"As part of Strategy 2017 and beyond, we are actively managing and reviewing our business portfolio. The decision to refocus our commodities business is based on our identification of more attractive ways to deploy our capital and resources," added Richard McArthur, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer for Capital Strategy Partners.

Capital Strategy Partners have established a special natural resources division which will manage the day to day operations of the department. The financial derivatives and precious metals businesses will be integrated into Capital Strategy Partners' Fixed Income and Currencies platform.

About Us - http://www.capitalstrategypartners.com/about.php

Capital Strategy Partners was founded in 2010 as an investment advisory firm with a strong focus on excellent service, intelligent investment strategies and in-depth research to provide long-term goals for our clients.

In order to assist our clients in truly realising their goals, we offer a comprehensive approach to wealth management that includes not only investment planning, but also incorporates taxes, estate planning and risk management.

Our investment philosophy is grounded on many years of research and, above all, we seek to balance return and risk considerations over longer-term time horizons.

Our managers look to diversify revenue streams and find new opportunities, having fully understood over the past few years how distribution has changed, both globally and locally, and we have strategies aimed at improving revenue and margins, managing regulatory change, risk and volatility.
Source:
Email:***@capitalstrategypartners.com
