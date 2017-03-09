Country(s)
TownePlace Suites Pittsburgh Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania Opens
John Sherman, the General Manager said, "We have assembled an amazing team that is ready to welcome guests to our new TownePlace Suites Pittsburgh Cranberry Township. We offer an innovative design with upgraded amenities and excellent service. Our TownePlace Suites Marriott hotel will be a great addition to the hospitality industry in Cranberry Township."
"We are honored to open the first TownePlace Suites in the Cranberry market and are ready to 'wow' our guests with our beautiful extended-stay product. We invite everyone to come out and experience the superior value that we provide at our TownePlace Suites Marriott hotel. Our team is looking forward to serving all of your future hotel needs, whether traveling on business or leisure!" said Stacy Counihan, Regional Director of Sales.
ABOUT INTERMOUNTAIN MANAGEMENT
As one of North America's largest hotel management and development companies, InterMountain Management specializes in the select-service and extended-stay hotel segments. For over 30 years, InterMountain Management's dedication to success is proven in the results as a hotel owner, management company and hotel developer. They currently own and/or manage approximately 70 premium branded hotels nationwide, with an additional 20 in their pipeline. For more information, or to view hotel locations across the U.S., visit their website at www.intermountainhotels.com.
ABOUT TOWNEPLACE SUITES
TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand in the moderate price range. Ranked highest in the Extended Stay category in the J.D. Power 2013 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, TownePlace Suites has also been #1 for mid-price extended stays in Business Travel News' Hotel Chain Survey in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Ideal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays, TownePlace Suites offers studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living/working and sleeping areas. Launched in 1997, the brand currently has more than 200 locations in the United States and Canada. TownePlace Suites participates in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information or reservations, call the TownePlace Suites at 724-779-7500, or visit www.marriott.com/
