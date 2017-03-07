 
Dallas Art Gallery 'The Law of Art' Set for Interactive Series Event

When you combine creative innovation, abstract vision and dynamic appreciation of geometric philosophy you get…The Law of Art.
 
 
The Law Of Art Presents: Nylo Art Series Feat Jeremy Patton
The Law Of Art Presents: Nylo Art Series Feat Jeremy Patton
 
DALLAS - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- For lovers of the arts, Dallas is a visual utopia ranging from the contemporary staples to cutting edge avant-garde styles, with a little bit in between for everybody. When you think of the Big D, the art being created in the metroplex is as beautiful as the city's skyline and as diverse as its residents.  One place you can find a plethora of these styles is The Law of Art Gallery.

The Law of Art Gallery is a unique experience in and of itself, in that it assembles a variety of artistic styles and creative philosophies that resonate with both die hard art lovers as well as the casual viewer. The gallery features fine art, photography, collages and sculptures and displays the poetic ingenuity of an array of individual artist in a collective that showcases the epitome of aesthetic harmony.

On March 11th, The Law of Art Gallery collection comes to life. The Nylo Art Series will feature a multitude of styles both for general viewing and purchase, as well as an interactive display that will transform the art from the minds of the creators to the enthusiast in attendance. There will also be a coffee table book release as part of the art show and the event will also feature live music, cocktails and valet parking. The Nylo Art Series will be held at 1325 S. Lamar Street, Dallas, TX from 7 PM until.

The Law of Art Gallery curator Jeremy Stone talked about the opportunity to showcase some of Dallas's top up and coming artist and bring a visual symphony to the people. "Art is all about the people and how they perceive and appreciate it. When we as artist are creating it, it's the self-expression that not only emanates from our soul but reaches out and touches someone else's, that brings the experience full circle. Dallas is an incredible city and we couldn't think of a better place to showcase our passion. We like to live up to our motto: Stay awhile and indulge in the arts." For information about the event check out their company website at www.thelawofart.com .

ABOUT

The Law of Art represents a consortium of international and local artists and a collection of art that spans every art medium including fine art, sculptures, photography, portraits, and more. If you desire to add an artistic element to your event or space, The Law of Art Gallery can curate the perfect pieces to bring your vision to life.

For more information, please visit www.thelawofart.com and info@thelawofart.com.

Jeremy Patton
214.929.6326
info@thelawofart.com
Click to Share