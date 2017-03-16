 
Industry News





Media Advisory: Next Level Events Presents JOSÉ JAMES MARCH 16TH

José James 'Love in a Time of Madness' Tour Kicks-off in Atlanta!
 
 
ATLANTA - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Next Level Events presents, Blue Note recording artist, singer and songwriter, José James performing live at Center Stage Theater, on Thursday, March 16th. The concert kicks-off James' Love in a Time of Madness U.S. Tour, with special guest drummer Nate Smith. His new project Love in a Time of Madness – finds the singer "reborn" as a powerful voice in contemporary R&B. The album was released on February 24th, and features production by Tario (Miguel, Flo Rida) and Likeminds (Pharoahe Monch, Anthony Hamilton), and guest vocal appearances by Mali Music and Oleta Adams.

Love in a Time of Madness follows James' 2015 Billie Holiday tribute album Yesterday I Had the Blues and his rock infused 2014 album While You Were Sleeping. The New York Times wrote that James' 2013 breakthrough No Beginning No End "sounds like the result of the black-pop continuum, jazz and soul and hip-hop and R&B, slow-cooked for more than 50 years."

With the high demand from James' last concert in 2015 (Variety Playhouse), his performance will feature fan favorites from his revered album No Beginning No End along with songs from his previous release While You Were Sleeping. Thursday's concert will also feature special guest singer and trombonist, Corey King as the opener.

WHEN:       Thursday, March 16, 2017

TIME:          Doors open at 7pm, Showtime at 8pm

WHERE:     Center Stage – 1374 West Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

TICKETS:    www.ticketmaster.com

INFO:          www.centerstage-atlanta.com

VIDEO:        http://bit.ly/2lPMJco

About Next Level Events (NLE):
An Atlanta based company that curates one-of-a-kind cultural and artisanal experiences for unique contemporary and urbane audiences.  The last few years have seen an expansion in concert promotions working with artists such as Chaka Khan, Kamasi Washington, The Foreign Exchange, José James, Lalah Hathaway, The Brand New Heavies, Jarrod Lawson, Dionne Farris, Nik West, Kameron Corvet, Alexandra Jackson, and Three5Human. www.nextlevelatlanta.com
