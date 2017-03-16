Media Advisory: Next Level Events Presents JOSÉ JAMES MARCH 16TH

José James 'Love in a Time of Madness' Tour Kicks-off in Atlanta!

JoseJamesFlyerre vise

End

--presentsBlue Note recording artist, singer and songwriter,performing live at Center Stage Theater, on Thursday, March 16th. The concert kicks-off James'U.S. Tour, with special guest drummer. His new projectfinds the singer "reborn" as a powerful voice in contemporary R&B. The album was released on February 24, and features production by(Miguel, Flo Rida) and(Pharoahe Monch, Anthony Hamilton), and guest vocal appearances byandfollows James' 2015 Billie Holiday tribute albumand his rock infused 2014 albumwrote that James' 2013 breakthrough"sounds like the result of the black-pop continuum, jazz and soul and hip-hop and R&B, slow-cooked for more than 50 years."With the high demand from James' last concert in 2015 (Variety Playhouse), his performance will feature fan favorites from his revered albumalong with songs from his previous release. Thursday's concert will also feature special guest singer and trombonist,as the opener.Thursday, March 16, 2017Doors open at 7pm, Showtime at 8pmCenter Stage – 1374 West Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30309www.ticketmaster.comAbout Next Level Events (NLE):An Atlanta based company that curates one-of-a-kind cultural and artisanal experiences for unique contemporary and urbane audiences. The last few years have seen an expansion in concert promotions working with artists such as Chaka Khan, Kamasi Washington, The Foreign Exchange, José James, Lalah Hathaway, The Brand New Heavies, Jarrod Lawson, Dionne Farris, Nik West, Kameron Corvet, Alexandra Jackson, and Three5Human. www.nextlevelatlanta.com