Call For Submissions Announced For 2017 Guam International Film Festival

-- The Guam International Film Festival (GIFF) has officially announced the open call for entries to its 7th Annual Festival, taking place this September.May 1, 2017 – Earlybird Postmark DeadlineJune 30, 2017 – Regular DeadlineJuly 14, 2017 – Late DeadlineJuly 31, 2017 – WAB Extended DeadlineTo keep the event eco-friendly, GIFF only accepts online submissions. All entries must have been completed after January 1, 2016. Festival categories for both feature and short films include Narrative, Documentary, Made in the Marianas, Music Video and Student Under 18. Official rules and eligibility for the 2017 Guam International Film Festival can be found on the official GIFF website.The 2017 Annual Event will see the festival's return to its official home since 2016, the Guam Museum. "The Guam Museum is exactly where we want to be," said Festival Director Ruzelle Almonds. "It's located right in the heart of the island, Hagatña, and is easily a hub for talent. The museum is the perfect place for Guam's talent and culture to be showcased and nurtured."Founded by filmmakers Don and Kel Muna in 2011, the Guam International Film Festival (GIFF) is an international cinema event exhibiting a dynamic source of cross-cultural artistic presence, bridging gaps among the U.S., Asia and the Pacific's multi-cultural population and region. Since its launch, GIFF has assembled the brightest filmmakers in the region and is the first and only U.S. film festival in the Western Pacific. The festival has screened hundreds of films from both first time independent filmmakers to Academy Award, Sundance and Cannes Palme d'Or winners. GIFF is driven by its mission to foster cultural exchange through film and aims to provide opportunities for local artists, emerging filmmakers and island community members to flourish through exposure to international and local cinema.For submissions, please visit www.guamfilmfestival.org . More information can be found at fb.com/guamfilmfestival or Instagram/Twitter @guamfilmfestival.