Warrior Dogs Care Package Project announces 2nd Annual K-9 Veterans Day to honor our K-9 heroes
There are 3 ways you can help:
1: Make A Donation: Donate online at http://www.WarDogPacks.org
2: Donation Locations: Through March 13 donations and goods will be accepted at these locations:
Woof Gang Bakery Lakewood Ranch: 8314 Market St, Lakewood Ranch, FL
Holistic For Pets Lakewood Ranch: 5770 Ranch Lake Blvd #132, Bradenton, FL
Woof Gang Bakery St. Armands Circle: 28 South Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota, FL
3: Purchase Event Tickets: Adult tickets are $25, children 12 and under are free.
Tickets are available online at: http://www.WarDogPacks.org
What: 2nd Annual K-9 Veterans Day
Where: Sarasota Polo Club, 8131 Fieldside Drive, Sarasota, FL 34230
When: Sunday, March 12, 2017 12pm-3 pm ET
Who: All interested press, volunteers, and community members are invited
About Warrior Dogs Care Package Project, Inc
Warrior Dogs Care Package Project is a 501c3 charity. Our core mission is to help dogs serve by providing training equipment and comfort goods to dogs serving our country and our veterans. It was launched on September 11, 2015 and is an all volunteer organization.
Media Contact: Amy Trytek
Warrior Dogs direct phone: 773-575-
Email: WarDogPacks@
Web: http://www.WarDogPacks.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
