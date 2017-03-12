 
Industry News





Warrior Dogs Care Package Project announces 2nd Annual K-9 Veterans Day to honor our K-9 heroes

 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Warrior Dogs Care Package Project announces the 2nd Annual K-9 Veterans Day at the Sarasota Polo Club to honor our military and law enforcement canine heroes on Sunday, March 12.  As our guests of honor, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit will perform a pregame presentation demonstrating the skills, tenacity and athleticism of the Police K-9's used to protect our community. Funds raised from this event will be used to provide training equipment and goods for care packs shipped to deployed military working dogs, local K-9 units and service dogs for veterans with PTSD. We hope you will consider participating in The 2nd Annual K-9 Veterans Day to support our working dog heroes.

There are 3 ways you can help:

1: Make A Donation:  Donate online at http://www.WarDogPacks.org

2: Donation Locations: Through March 13 donations and goods will be accepted at these locations:

Woof Gang Bakery Lakewood Ranch: 8314 Market St, Lakewood Ranch, FL
Holistic For Pets Lakewood Ranch: 5770 Ranch Lake Blvd #132, Bradenton, FL
Woof Gang Bakery St. Armands Circle: 28 South Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota, FL

3: Purchase Event Tickets: Adult tickets are $25, children 12 and under are free.
Tickets are available online at:  http://www.WarDogPacks.org

What:     2nd Annual K-9 Veterans Day

Where:    Sarasota Polo Club, 8131 Fieldside Drive, Sarasota, FL 34230

When:    Sunday, March 12, 2017 12pm-3 pm ET

Who:       All interested press, volunteers, and community members are invited

About Warrior Dogs Care Package Project, Inc

Warrior Dogs Care Package Project is a 501c3 charity. Our core mission is to help dogs serve by providing training equipment and comfort goods to dogs serving our country and our veterans. It was launched on September 11, 2015 and is an all volunteer organization.

Media Contact: Amy Trytek
Warrior Dogs direct phone:  773-575-4603
Email: WarDogPacks@gmail.com
Web: http://www.WarDogPacks.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wardogpacks/
