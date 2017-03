Warrior Dogs Care Package Project announces 2nd Annual K-9 Veterans Day to honor our K-9 heroes

Warrior Dogs

-- Warrior Dogs Care Package Project announces the 2Annual K-9 Veterans Day at the Sarasota Polo Club to honor our military and law enforcement canine heroes on Sunday, March 12.Funds raised from this event will be used to provide training equipment and goods for care packs shipped to deployed military working dogs, local K-9 units and service dogs for veterans with PTSD. We hope you will consider participating in The 2Annual K-9 Veterans Day to support our working dog heroes.Through March 13 donations and goods will be accepted at these locations:Woof Gang Bakery Lakewood Ranch: 8314 Market St, Lakewood Ranch, FLHolistic For Pets Lakewood Ranch: 5770 Ranch Lake Blvd #132, Bradenton, FLWoof Gang Bakery St. Armands Circle: 28 South Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota, FLAdult tickets are $25, children 12 and under are free.Tickets are available online at:Annual K-9 Veterans DaySarasota Polo Club, 8131 Fieldside Drive, Sarasota, FL 34230Sunday, March 12, 2017 12pm-3 pm ETAll interested press, volunteers, and community members are invitedWarrior Dogs Care Package Project is a 501c3 charity. Our core mission is to help dogs serve by providing training equipment and comfort goods to dogs serving our country and our veterans. It was launched on September 11, 2015 and is an all volunteer organization.Media Contact: Amy TrytekWarrior Dogs direct phone: 773-575-4603Email: WarDogPacks@gmail.comWeb: http://www.WarDogPacks.orgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ wardogpacks/