GoBear's success recognised in Thailand, clinches best startup award

GoBear CEO Andre Hesslink receives Best Startup Company Award

-- Asia's first metasearch engine for insurance and banking products, GoBear, continues to charm its way in the Land of Smiles, winning top votes from industry professionals as the best startup company in Thailand.GoBear received the top award at the prestigious 18annual Netherlands-Thailand Chamber of Commerce (NTCC) Business Awards held in Bangkok recently. Voted by a panel of judges that comprised a diverse group of Dutch and Thai business representatives in Thailand, GoBear was recognised for its innovative, hassle-free, and simplistic approach that offers independent and trusted comparisons for consumers. GoBear's user-oriented platform neither aggregates nor sell products.Upon receiving the award, GoBear founder Andre Hesselink, said: "Being awarded as the best startup in Thailand motivates us to further push the boundaries of excellence. I would like to thank our team for their passion and in believing in GoBear. We will continue to stay agile and nimble as we embrace technology and business disruption, while offering simple yet trusted information to help millions of our users across Asia to make informed decisions."As one of the fastest growing fintech startups in Asia, GoBear is leading the way in simplifying the financial products' user experience, which is often complicated and full of jargon.First launched in Singapore in 2015, GoBear has since expanded its pawprint to Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. Less than two years into operation, some 8 million users have used and visited GoBear's comparison tools. Users typically compare insurance and banking products such as credit cards, personal loans as well as motor and travel insurance.For addtional information on GoBear, please visit www.gobear.com