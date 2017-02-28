Aevitas Property Partners commits to investment of $30M in DASNAC Holdings

Contact

-- Aevitas Property Partners, a Netherlands-based Global Real Estate fund has entered into agreements with DASNAC Holdings, a New Delhi-based Property Developer, for making an investment of USD 30 Million for promoting growth of its business model through acquisitions in affordable and mid-income housing and for construction of its ongoing projects.Aevitas is headed by Glenn Aaronson, a veteran Global Real Estate investor and currently has total allocations of USD 1.2 Billion from U.S. Pension Funds for its Global Real Estate strategies, spread across three continents and executed through six specialized investment platforms. Aevitas has entered India through its dedicated investment platform, Kautilya Finance, headed by Shiv Wallia, an ex-JP Morgan and Merrill Lynch private equity and debt markets specialist. Aevitas has made real estate investments in the U.K., Western, Central & Eastern Europe, Morocco and now India.DASNAC is the developer behind The Jewel of Noida and has made delivery of 15 Million sq. ft. of property in Delhi & NCR across development, architecture, engineering, and construction functions. Originally an architecture and engineering firm, DASNAC ventured into Real Estate Development in 2005 with its proprietary "e-Homes" branded projects. DASNAC was founded by Architect J. K. Jain, who started his career with Architect Joseph Allen Stein on projects such as the India Habitat Center. The group is now headed by CEO, Arihant K. Jain, a Stanford University alumni and also an angel investor.This transaction is expected to close before 31st March and will involve subscription of BSE listed debt securities of E-Homes Infrastructure, an SPV of DASNAC Holdings by Dutch FPI, Kautilya Finance BV.