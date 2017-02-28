 
Industry News





Lamplighters present the original play A Song to Sing, O!: The Gilbert & Sullivan Story

 
 
Photo by David Allen
SAN FRANCISCO - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Bay Area's acclaimed Lamplighters Music Theatre closes it's 64th Season with the Company's award-winning original musical A Song to Sing, O!: The Gilbert & Sullivan Story. Featuring a salon orchestra and the phenomenal voices of the Lamplighters, this is the fascinating story of one of the greatest partnerships in theater history, as told in their own words through their letters and diaries, with musical highlights from all 13 of their comic operas. Conceived, written and directed by Artistic Director Emeritus, Barbara Heroux, this Lamplighters original will feature a salon orchestra conducted by Baker Peeples, and a cast of familiar and well-loved Lamplighter performers. Longtime fans will learn something new, and it's a great introduction to the world of Gilbert & Sullivan.

Full details are posted at http://lamplighters.org/season/season.html. For further information call 415-227-4797 or email info@lamplighters.org.

SAN FRANCISCO
WHERE:    Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Avenue  
WHEN:    Saturday, April 22 at 8PM • Sunday, April 23 at 2PM 

WALNUT CREEK
WHERE:    Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive
WHEN:    Thursday, May 4 at 8PM 

ATHERTON
WHERE:    Menlo-Atherton Center for the Performing Arts, 555 Middlefield Road
WHEN:    Sunday, May 14 at 3PM 


Stage Director: Barbara Heroux
Music Director/Conductor: Baker Peeples

