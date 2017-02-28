News By Tag
Ticks Carrying Potentially Deadly New Disease Found in New England
The CDC and state agencies are tracking a new and potentially fatal tick-borne virus, adding to an already significant threat from mosquitoes and ticks in New England.
Precautions that minimize risk include limiting skin exposure, utilizing store bought insect repellents, and avoiding areas where tick and mosquito infestations most frequently occur. Richard Pollack, PhD, Public Health Entomologist at the Harvard School of Public Health says "time is of the essence" in preventing tick attachment and disease risk. "A daily check can prevent this, so everyone in the family should be like little chimpanzees and look for them." he said. Chemical pesticides are commonly used for mosquito and tick control but there are risks to people and pets associated with the active ingredients in these products as well as the unwanted consequence of killing of non-target beneficial insects. Some of these insects help control garden pests, many are pollinators, and some, such as the dragonfly and damselfly, actually help control mosquito populations. Chemical pesticides also leave behind residue and sprays can drift off target creating a significant risk of coming into contact with non-target organisms such as children and pets.
An effective alternative is organic pest control, which is not persistent in the environment and is completely non-toxic to people and pets. It utilizes naturally occurring essential plant oils and have proven efficacy against target pests, reducing their threat by as much as 92%, with no adverse effects on humans, the environment or non-target insects and wildlife. This type is treatment is a preferred method at EHS, a company focused on eco-sensitive pest solutions.
Environmental Health Services, Inc. is located in Norwood, MA. The company was founded by John Stellberger in 1985 and is dedicated to providing environmentally responsible commercial and residential pest control. Stellberger's forward-thinking approach has made him an industry leader in eliminating nuisances and health threats while pioneering sustainable practices in pest control and general company operations. You can contact EHS at info@ehspest.com or learn more about their services at http://www.ehspest.com.
