The Best Trekking Poles announced by OutsidePursuits.com

OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated Trekking Poles

Black Diamond Z Carbon Fiber Trekking Poles

Contact

Outside Pursuits

***@outsidepursuits.com Outside Pursuits

End

-- OutsidePursuits review editors chose the following Trekking Poles after extensive testing of shock absorption, durability, stability and weight.The Winners are:Black Diamond Distance Z-PoleThe Black Diamond Z Poles are a relatively light weight hiking pole and fold into three small segments.This is a major advantage over fixed length hiking poles.The foam grips are ergonomic and comfortable in the hand and the wrist straps are lined with a micro-fiber that doesn't chafe. They are the best choice all around for the perfect balance of weight, cost, packability, and function.Leki Micro Vario CarbonLeki, long a big player in ski poles is now gotten into hiking poles. The Micro Vario Carbon hiking pole is a lightweight with a varible length. The bottom half of the pole is a lixed length while top part adjusts. Its a hybrid compromise in a hiking pole that can be used for skiing by swapping out the basket.Black Diamond FLZ PoleThis is the second Black Diamod hiking pole on the list and wins the Best Buy Award. They are a bargain priced option that while being a bit heavier than the Black Diamond Z poles are still lightweight. The FLZ folds into three seperate sections for easy packabilty while being a stable pole for difficult climbing terrain.Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/ best-trekking- poles-reviews/ Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com