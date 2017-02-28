News By Tag
The Best Trekking Poles announced by OutsidePursuits.com
OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated Trekking Poles
The Winners are:
Editors' Choice - Black Diamond Distance Z-Pole
The Black Diamond Z Poles are a relatively light weight hiking pole and fold into three small segments.This is a major advantage over fixed length hiking poles.The foam grips are ergonomic and comfortable in the hand and the wrist straps are lined with a micro-fiber that doesn't chafe. They are the best choice all around for the perfect balance of weight, cost, packability, and function.
Top Pick - Leki Micro Vario Carbon
Leki, long a big player in ski poles is now gotten into hiking poles. The Micro Vario Carbon hiking pole is a lightweight with a varible length. The bottom half of the pole is a lixed length while top part adjusts. Its a hybrid compromise in a hiking pole that can be used for skiing by swapping out the basket.
Best Buy - Black Diamond FLZ Pole
This is the second Black Diamod hiking pole on the list and wins the Best Buy Award. They are a bargain priced option that while being a bit heavier than the Black Diamond Z poles are still lightweight. The FLZ folds into three seperate sections for easy packabilty while being a stable pole for difficult climbing terrain.
Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com
