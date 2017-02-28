News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Friends of MADACC's 2017 Walk Run Wag Race Early Registration Now Open
• Adult 5K (chip-timed)
• Adult 1- or 2-mile walk (not timed), with or without dog: $20
• Adult sleep-in option (support Friends of MADACC and receive a complimentary t-shirt without running): $25
If you are interested in participating, reserve your space today because early bird pricing ends May, 31, 2017. Registration is available at madaccwalkrun.org or through a mail-in form, available on the website.
Walk Run Wag will be held at Hart Park in Wauwatosa on Saturday, July 9 starting at 9 am. All participants will receive a free t-shirt. Children under 10 years of age can participate for free. Participants can also enjoy shopping, food from food trucks, live music, chances to win local prizes, canine lure courses, and more at Walk Run Wag.
Additionally, participants can form fund-raising teams and businesses may sponsor Walk Run Wag. Fund-raising teams, businesses, and individuals who raise money for Friends of MADACC will earn an exclusive 2016 Walk Run Wag fundraising t-shirt.
In 2016, Walk Run Wag raised over $42,000 to care for Milwaukee County's homeless animals.
Learn more about Walk Run Wag at www.madaccwalkrun.org.
About Friends of MADACC
Friends of MADACC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of the thousands of animals in MADACC's care every year, educating the public, and assisting the placement of adoptable animals.
Funds raised by Friends of MADACC support:
• Facility improvements at MADACC, such as installing outdoor exercise kennels
• Spay/neuter programs to reduce local pet overpopulation and increase placement for homeless animals
• Wellness programs that provide low-cost veterinary services including vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchip clinics
Learn more about Friends of MADACC at www.friendsofmadacc.org.
Media Contact
Lisa Dickson (friends@madacc.org)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse