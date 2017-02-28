News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HR ResourceForce adds KeepTruckin as partner to provide clients an ELD and GPS tracking solution
The partnership provides echo-bell customers a way to stay compliant ahead of the ELD mandates and provides data that can feed into other back office functions managed or integrated by the echo-bell software for risk management, driver scorecards, accident/incident management, training, disciplinary action, dispatch and more.
In addition, customers can track their vehicles in real-time and view their breadcrumb location history for any day in the past, automate IFTA fuel tax reporting by tracking the distance vehicles travel in each jurisdiction, actively monitor vehicles for fault codes and alerts, and allows geofencing, messaging and more in a manner that is cost-effective and efficient for fleet managers.
Nick Goodell, Managing Partner at echo-bell, says, "The challenges we see most are a fleet's ability to smoothly adopt technology in a way that adds value and then to integrate the technology with other systems in use. To realize value from a risk management perspective, the systems should work together and align with an overall data management strategy."
Goodell adds, "Making appropriate decisions based on clean data from the truck and driver is critical in this competitive industry."
The partnership allows HR Resource Force customers to purchase KeepTruckin's products at no additional cost, giving them an extra layer of support, advocacy, data integration and access to the best practice compliance management processes. Both technology companies provide web-based platforms to standardize processes across geographies and facilities, giving location managers the tools they need to better manage their locations.
About HR Resource Force: HR Resource Force builds enterprise level EH&S management software and databases for companies to manage risk, safety, and compliance. We partner with clients to customize our core platform that has continually evolved over the past 20 years. To learn more, visit: www.hrresourceforce.com or email: contact@hrresourceforce.com
About KeepTruckin:
Media Contact
echo-bell
(412) 447-1571
***@hrresourceforce.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse