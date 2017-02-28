 
Industry News





March 2017
February 2017
BioVision is proud to launch DNAse-I Activity Fluorometric Assay Kit

 
 
MILPITAS, Calif. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Deoxyribonuclease I (DNAse I) is an endonuclease that cleaves DNA phosphodiester bonds. DNAse I targets single-stranded DNA, double-stranded DNA, and chromatin in a non-specific manner.  Abnormal DNAse I activity occurs in association with a variety of cancers and auto-immune diseases that exhibit elevated levels of cell-free DNA. BioVision's DNAse I Activity Fluorometric Assay Kit allows for quantitative evaluation of DNAse I activity of purified enzymes and their inhibitors as well as comparative examination of DNAse I activity in biological samples. Enzyme activity is directly detected upon cleavage of a DNA Probe, which yields a fluorescent DNA product. Our assay kit is simple (does not require antibodies or PCR tools), sensitive, specific and validated with human serum.
Key Features:
Simple: Direct measurement of DNAse (Enzyme-based principle)
Non-radioactive
Specific, homogeneous assays
Accurate: reproducible results
Convenient: minimal sample preparation; fast protocols (1-2 hours )
Cost effective: 100 assays; High Throughput Screening compatible
High-Throughput Compatible

Figure: (A) Representative activity curves for purified DNAse I (orange), serum sample (green), and background control (blue) at 37°C; B) comparative analysis of DNAse I activity from 25 µl undiluted single donor normal vs. Systematic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) patient serum sample.

For more information please click here.http://www.biovision.com/dnase-i-activity-assay-kit-fluor...

For more related products on Cancer research please click here: http://www.biovision.com/documentation/marketing/brochure...

Media Contact
Marketing BioVision
14084931800224
marketing@biovision.com
