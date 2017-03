BioVision is proud to launch DNAse-I Activity Fluorometric Assay Kit

DNAse activity graphs

-- Deoxyribonuclease I (DNAse I) is an endonuclease that cleaves DNA phosphodiester bonds. DNAse I targets single-stranded DNA, double-stranded DNA, and chromatin in a non-specific manner. Abnormal DNAse I activity occurs in association with a variety of cancers and auto-immune diseases that exhibit elevated levels of cell-free DNA. BioVision's DNAse I Activity Fluorometric Assay Kit allows for quantitative evaluation of DNAse I activity of purified enzymes and their inhibitors as well as comparative examination of DNAse I activity in biological samples. Enzyme activity is directly detected upon cleavage of a DNA Probe, which yields a fluorescent DNA product. Our assay kit is simple (does not require antibodies or PCR tools), sensitive, specific and validated with human serum.: Direct measurement of DNAse (Enzyme-based principle), homogeneous assays: reproducible results: minimal sample preparation;fast protocols (1-2 hours ): 100 assays; High Throughput Screening compatibleFigure: (A) Representative activity curves for purified DNAse I (orange), serum sample (green), and background control (blue) at 37°C; B) comparative analysis of DNAse I activity from 25 µl undiluted single donor normal vs. Systematic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) patient serum sample.For more information please click here. http://www.biovision.com/ dnase-i-activity- assay-kit-fluor... For more related products on Cancer research please click here: http://www.biovision.com/ documentation/ marketing/brochure...