News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BioVision is proud to launch DNAse-I Activity Fluorometric Assay Kit
Key Features:
• Simple: Direct measurement of DNAse (Enzyme-based principle)
• Non-radioactive
• Specific, homogeneous assays
• Accurate: reproducible results
• Convenient: minimal sample preparation;
• Cost effective: 100 assays; High Throughput Screening compatible
• High-Throughput Compatible
Figure: (A) Representative activity curves for purified DNAse I (orange), serum sample (green), and background control (blue) at 37°C; B) comparative analysis of DNAse I activity from 25 µl undiluted single donor normal vs. Systematic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) patient serum sample.
For more information please click here.http://www.biovision.com/
For more related products on Cancer research please click here: http://www.biovision.com/
Media Contact
Marketing BioVision
14084931800224
marketing@biovision.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse