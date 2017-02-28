News By Tag
Monterey Symphony Presents March Concerts and Events
The Symphony's March 17-19 concert will be conducted by special guest Bruno Aprea, former Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Palm Beach Opera, who began his musical career as a pianist after studying under his father, Tito Aprea, at the Conservatoire of S. Cecilia in Rome. Aprea met with considerable success at a very young age, paving the way to a career on the international concert circuit. He played on numerous occasions with the Accademia di S. Cecilia Orchestra.
The show will highlight Giuseppe Verdi's La Forza del Destino (overture), Hector Berilioz's three movements from Romeo and Juliet, and excerpts from Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story.
Concert times, locations
The six concerts, which run through May, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at Sherwood Hall in Salinas on Fridays, and at Carmel's Sunset Center on Saturdays (8 p.m.) and Sundays (3 p.m.). A pre-concert lecture will be offered an hour before each event.
Tickets
Tickets may be purchased by phone at 831-646-8511, online at www.montereysymphony.org, or beginning 90 minutes before show time at the box offices at Sherwood Hall or Sunset Center.
General admission tickets for Friday concerts at Sherwood Hall (940 N. Main Street, next to the Salinas Sports Complex) are priced at $20.
Tickets at the Sunset Center (San Carlos at Ninth Avenue, Carmel) on both Saturday and Sunday are priced at $79, $59, $39 and $29, plus a $3 facility-use fee.
Max Bradago-Darman, Music Director and Conductor of Monterey Symphony
Max Bragado-Darman has been Music Director and Conductor of the Monterey Symphony since July 2004.
Additional information:
Monterey Symphony Announces Symphony of Flavors March – May Events
Symphony of Flavors is a pre-show party for the Monterey Symphony pairing local musicians with featured local wine, beer, and tasty bites. Join the Monterey Symphony at Sunset Center's beautiful upper terrace at 6:30pm before every Saturday performance!
The Details:
· A pre-show party pairing local musicians with featured local wine, beer, and tasty bites.
· Local area DJ Syence will be spinning tunes on the Upper Terrace
· Symphony of Flavors Tickets to this event are $20 and include the Saturday evening performance at the Sunset Center in Tier 3 or 4 seating. Call 831-646-8511 for more details.
· To purchase tickets, go to https://tickets.montereysymphony.org/
Upcoming Events:
2017 Symphony of Flavors Schedule
· Saturday, March 18th, 2017 at 6:30pm. Sunset Center's Upper Terrace
o This event will have a special beer and pizza pairing by Craft Artisan Ales. Meet the brew master Dave Olson. www.CraftArtisanAles.com
About: Craft Artisan Ales was a project that developed out of love and respect for good, local craft beer, especially IPA's. With a passion for home brewing and utilizing the finest ingredients in the industry, Founder David Olsen decided to brew up a business with Craft Artisan Ales - a small batch brewery with a focus on inventive styles and most importantly IPA's.
In 2010 he delved into home brewing as a long time connoisseur, first level Sommelier, and Certified Beer server. As with many things in his life, he took his passion for brewing to the extreme. After reading over 15 books on home brewing and attending classes at UC Davis Extension he experimented with a myriad of hop and grain combinations to create a flagship IPA…this today is the Ricketts Lab IPA, and the Nebulous Imperial IPA.
With the same pursuit of perfection, he has developed recipes for a myriad of other signature brews that you can find both seasonally, and annually. We hope to see you at our next event, until then, don't forget to Craft Your Own Experience!
Exciting News! Symphony of Flavors introduces a new wine partner for March, April and May.
Twisted Roots Story:
Centered in the heart of the Lodi Appellation, Twisted Roots Vineyard is the work of three generations of family members dedicated to the practice of growing great wine grapes by following sustainable growing practices. While our vineyard was established in 1918, it wasn't until recently that we began producing our own wines.
The Twisted Roots Vineyard label started with a Petite Sirah in 2005 by Ross, after experimenting in the basement of the original farmhouse. In 2009, we began commercial production and expanded our offerings to include other varietals grown on the estate. Winemaking was moved subsequently from the old farmhouse to our partners at Estate Crush. Petite Sirah continues to be our flagship wine; we also offer Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Old Vine Zinfandel.
12 Del Fino Place
Carmel Valley, Ca 93924
info@twistedrootsvineyard.com
Tel: 831-594-8282
