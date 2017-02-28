 
Pyramid America/Pyramid International Partners with Dream Big World and RJM Licensing

 
 
Dream Big World!
Dream Big World!
 
MAHWAH, N.J. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- RJM Licensing, Inc. is proud to announce that Pyramid America/Pyramid International will be producing Juan de Lascurain's Dream Big World© brand products. Pyramid International has been a successful company and a "first choice for branded products" since 1992, selling wall-art, mugs, stationery, and other merchandise. Juan's unique lifestyle brand, Dream Big World, will now be included in the Pyramid America/Pyramid International collection of licensed art and brands.

Andrew Lawrence of Pyramid America said, "We are very pleased and excited to be working with Juan de Lascurain and his amazing world of Dream Big.  His artwork showcases the type of unique worldview we love partnering with.  Pyramid cannot wait to showcase the color and beauty of this collection to the world."

Hailing from Mexico City, graphic artist Juan de Lascurain spent seven years developing his art and Dream Big World. His images are centered on his fun loving and inspirational lifestyle brand Dream Big World. From graphics of exotic animals to urban scenery, his art is carefree yet self-aware, and it was created entirely on his iPhone! After selling his first notebook in 2011, Juan now has more than thirty licensed products around the world, and he has compiled more than eight thousand designs. His story and colorful portfolio can be seen at dreambigworld.com.

RJM Licensing, Inc. is a full service licensing agency specializing in the representation of books, brands, and artists. Their properties include The Rainbow Fish, Where's the Meerkat?, amazing baby, The Peterson Field Guides, Tegrin Dandruff Shampoo, Country Diary, Ivory Cats and more. For more information about Dream Big World, please contact: Rob Mejia, 84 Oweno Road, Mahwah, New Jersey 07430.  Telephone: (201) 828-9050.  Email: RJMLicensing@gmail.com, Website: www.RJMLicensing.com.

