Join The Rainbow Fish for Copper Mountain's Easter Egg Hunt
Holly Robinson, Marketing Manager for Copper Mountain Resort Association enthused, "We are excited for Miss Colorado to read The Rainbow Fish at this year's event, it will be a colorful experience for all ages!"
The Rainbow Fish book series, originally published in 1992, has sold over 30 million copies, and is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2017. The Rainbow Fish series, ideal for the infant to age 7 demographic, was the first book to use holographic foil which makes Rainbow Fish shimmer and mirrors his movement.For more information on the special event at Copper Mountain, visit CopperColorado.com/
For media inquiries regarding Copper Mountain, please contact Stephanie Sweeney at ssweeney@coppercolorado.com
About RJM Licensing, Inc. RJM Licensing, Inc. is a full service licensing agency specializing in the representation of books, brands, and artists. Their properties include The Rainbow Fish, DreamBigWorld by Artist Juan de Lascurain, amazing baby, The Peterson Field Guides, Tegrin Dandruff Shampoo, Country Diary, Ivory Cats and more.
RJM Licensing, Inc.
***@gmail.com
