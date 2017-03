Join The Rainbow Fish for Copper Mountain's Easter Egg Hunt

Copper Mountain

-- The Rainbow Fish will be joining fans at Copper Mountain's annual "World's Largest Easter Egg Hunt" on Sunday, April 16. The event looks to be another spectacular success, spreading a record 65,000 eggs over 2,500 acres at snowy Copper Mountain. Participants are divided into age brackets; children ages 0-3, 4-6 and 7 and up search around Copper's Center Village while kids at heart can search on the slopes. The Rainbow Fish will be holding a special breakfast event prior to the start of the Easter Egg Hunt. Parents and children will be able to take photos with the Rainbow Fish and win prizes and copies ofbooks and merchandise.Holly Robinson, Marketing Manager for Copper Mountain Resort Association enthused, "We are excited for Miss Colorado to read The Rainbow Fish at this year's event, it will be a colorful experience for all ages!"book series, originally published in 1992, has sold over 30 million copies, and is celebrating its 25anniversary in 2017.series, ideal for the infant to age 7 demographic, was the first book to use holographic foil which makes Rainbow Fish shimmer and mirrors his movement.For more information on the special event at Copper Mountain, visit CopperColorado.com/events.RJM Licensing, Inc. is a full service licensing agency specializing in the representation of books, brands, and artists. Their properties include, DreamBigWorld by Artist Juan de Lascurain,, The Peterson Field Guides, Tegrin Dandruff Shampoo, Country Diary, Ivory Cats and more. For more information about, please contact: Rob Mejia, 84 Oweno Road, Mahwah, New Jersey 07430. Telephone:(201) 828-9050. Email: RJMLicensing@ gmail.com , Website: www.RJMLicensing.com