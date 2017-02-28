News By Tag
Heman, Mullin, Sideris, Ross Read Poetry in Brooklyn
Brownstone Poets Inspiring Brooklyn Since 2005
Brownstone Poets presents Bob Heman, Rick Mullin, Hilary Sideris, and Alison Ross, Saturday, April 1 in Brooklyn Heights and there's an open mic as well.
Saturday, April 1
at 2:30 p.m
Bob Heman
Rick Mullin
Hilary Sideris
Alison Ross
@ Park Plaza Restaurant
220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple Walk
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718 - 596 - 5900
Subways:
Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street
R to Court Street
4 or to 5 Borough Hall
For more directions:
Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.
http://web.mta.info/
$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic
Curated by Patricia Carragon
FACEBOOK INVITE:
https://www.facebook.com/
pcarragon@gmail.com
brownstonepoets.blogspot.com/
patriciacarragon8.wordpress.com/
en-gb.facebook.com/
Bios:
Bob Heman's collages, cut-outs and drawings have been shown in a small two-man show at The Brooklyn Museum, in a one-man retrospective of his cut-outs [participatory cut-out multiples on paper] at BACA's Downtown Cultural Center, and in group shows in Toronto, Los Angeles and New York.
His poems and prose poems have appeared in such diverse publications as Sentence, The Prose Poem, Caliban, Otoliths, Kayak, Hanging Loose, Center, and Artful Dodge, and are upcoming in New American Writing and Reaedr.
Rick Mullin is the author of six books of poetry, including the book-length poems Huncke, published by Seven Towers, Dublin Ireland in 2010, and Soutine, published by Dos Madres Press, Loveland Ohio, 2012. His latest collection, Transom, was published last month by Dos Madres Press. His work has appeared in journals including The New Criterion, American Arts Quarterly, and Epiphany; and in anthologies, including Rabbit Ears: Poems about TV. He is a painter and a journalist.
Clockwise Cat publisher and editor Alison Ross has been published here, there, elsewhere, and nowhere. Alison experienced rave-levels of ecstasy when she found out she was shortlisted for the 2014 Erbacce Prize, down from 5,000 entries. She was also giddily bemused when was nominated for the Best of the Net a few years back, though she lost out to savvier scribes. Alison is also a staff book reviewer for Five 2 One Magazine. Alison has four chapbooks: From Dancing Girl Press, Monster Sermons; from Fowlpox Press, Miro's Poesie and Clockwise Cats; and from Feline and Nothingness Press, Clockwise Cats: The Prequel.
Hilary Sideris is the author of Most Likely to Die, poems in the voice of Keith Richards (Poets Wear Prada 2014) and The Inclination to Make Waves (Big Wonderful 2016). Her new chapbook, A House Not Made with Hands, inspired by Vasari's Lives of the Artists, is forthcoming from Poets Wear Prada. She lives in Kensington, Brooklyn.
Contact
Patricia Carragon
***@gmail.com
End
