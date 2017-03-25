News By Tag
Lynn University's Live at Lynn Series Presents Tenors Unlimited, March 25 & 26
and the UK's classical cross over 'man band,'
perform their new show 'From Venice to Vegas'
at Lynn University's Wold Performing Arts Center
March 25 at 730 pm & March 26 at 4 pm
(Boca Raton, FL – March 6, 2017) The internationally acclaimed operatic trio Tenors Unlimited, the 'Rat Pack of Opera', the UK's classical crossover 'man band' will be performing on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, March 26 at 4 pm in their new show "From Venice to Vegas" as part of their USA tour. They will be taking the audience on a musical journey including classic opera hits, musical theatre and pop, as well as original compositions. Known as the 'Rat Pack of Opera' due to their charm, charisma, wit and style, Tenors Unlimited's Scott Ciscon is from Chicago, USA, while Jem Sharples and Paul Martin are from the UK. Here's a video link to their performances:
https://www.youtube.com/
They have performed alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few. During 2017, they are touring the USA and UK. See more videos at: https://www.tenorsunlimited.com/
To book tickets, visit https://www.lynn.edu/
The group's wide-ranging repertoire includes the ever popular classics "La Donna E Mobile," "The Pearl Fishers Duet" and "Nessun Dorma," interspersed with crooner and pop favorites such as Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud," Sting's "Fragile," Freddie Mercury's "Barcelona,"
They will be accompanied by pianist Gary Adler, who has been a working theatre musician in New York City for over 25 years. As a pianist and conductor, his credits include Avenue Q, Kinky Boots, Next to Normal, Urinetown and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
For over 10 years, Scott Ciscon, Paul Martin and Jem Sharples have entertained audiences throughout the world. Using talents honed in their previous solo careers in opera and theatre, they bring their own blend of wit, charm and vocal arrangements to their performances.
What People Are Saying About Tenors Unlimited
"A contemporary captivating show enjoyed by a capacity crowd. Congratulations."
"Each event was stellar – tonight was awesome." Carolyn Deuel, Artcore Wyoming, USA
"Bravi!" Sting
"The audience response was fantastic." Kiel Klaphake, CEO, Arizona Broadway Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona
"Delightful. You certainly had Georgetown singing your praises this week." Margie Fuhr, president, Georgetown Symphony Social, Georgetown, Texas
"You guys are great… we really enjoy working with you." Elaine Hendricks Smith, director, The Berman Center for the Performing Arts, West Bloomfield, Michigan
Their latest album can be "The Journey" can be purchased online from their web site www.tenorsunlimited.com via iTunes, Amazon and GooglePlay.
For more information about the trio and other tour dates in the USA, visit www.tenorsunlimited.com.
ABOUT TENORS UNLIMITED
Scott Cision
Born and raised in Chicago, USA, Scott studied Engineering and Communications at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, but it's fair to say that he's been singing since birth. After a few summer seasons in the US, his first Broadway audition took him abroad to Germany where he starred in musicals such as Grease (Danny), Rent (understudy Mark and Roger) and Saturday Night Fever (Frank Junior and understudy Monty). After a call from London's West End, Scott began his life in the UK. His first show was Notre Dame de Paris (as Phoebus and understudy Gringoire), followed by The Witches of Eastwick (as Joe and understudy Darryl Van Horne). Shortly thereafter Tenors Unlimited was born. Although American, Scott has developed a keen interest in cricket and often opens the bowling for his Sunday side. Additionally a passion for cooking complements his never-ending search for good food and great wine.
Paul Martin
Born in Sutton Coldfield, Paul, the bass baritone of the group, first discovered his love of music singing in the local church choir and joined National Youth Choir of Great Britain. He studied voice at the Birmingham Conservatoire and embarked on a career in opera performing the role of 'Sarastro' in Mozart's Magic Flute on a tour of the USA after graduating. He has performed with opera companies and ensembles all over Europe, Japan and the USA. While singing in Turandot in the Netherlands, he heard that Tenors Unlimited were looking for a third member. When not singing or playing cricket with Scott and Jem, he enjoys cooking at his home in Surrey.
Jem Sharples
Having trained privately and at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama, his roles in theatre include Alex Dillingham in 'Aspects of Love' (national tour), creating the role of Jesus/The Man in 'Whistle Down The Wind' (Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham), PT Barnum in Barnum (Guinness Theatre, Dublin), Young Scrooge in 'Scrooge' opposite the late Anthony Newley (national tour). TV credits include Nature Boy (BBC). He co-wrote, produced and played the lead in a new musical 'Nelson' based on the life and loves of Horatio Nelson. He loves touch rugby, cooking, food and wine.
Tenors Unlimited Press Contact:
Jackie Mitchell +44 (0) 1372 465041 jackie.mitchell@
Live at Lynn Contact:
Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Inc. 561-756-4298 gary@pr-
