Operation Saturation Launches "You are Loved" Citywide Outreach!

 
 
Ops_meme_design_3_v1
Ops_meme_design_3_v1
 
HOUSTON - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- OPERATION SATURATION: UNIFYING LOVE CALL FOR GREATER HOUSTON AREA

March 06, 2017 – Houston, Texas – Do the latest negative headlines seem like the world is divided into a ball of confusion?  "Operation Saturation: You are Loved" is coming to the rescue with a unifying message of L-O-V-E, LOVE to your neighbors all over the Greater Houston area to heal and bring peace in a day of Christian outreach, set for Saturday, April 8.

There are many ways to get involved with Operation Saturation:

1.      * Church leaders as well as

* Christian ministries

…that would like to join us can create their own team and help with the outreachon Saturday, April 8th.

2.       * Individuals as well as

* leaders as well as

* church congregations

* Christian ministries

…that would like to join us and become a team member in any one of the many different kinds of Christian outreach projects (lots of choices!) on Saturday, April 8th.

3.       Are you not able to participate then?  Operation Saturation: You Are Loved also needs volunteers to dedicate themselves to intercessory prayer – regularly praying for the success of and during the course of the entire project that the volunteers will be effective in lovingly reaching everyone, especially the hungry, the lost, the needy, the oppressed, the disillusioned and restoring their faith in man and faith in Christ the Savior.

Sign up now on the website!  Get your friends and churches involved!  And much more information -- including packets for churches and promotional materials -- are online.  Go to the website: www.citywideoutreach.com and let's SATURATE the Houston area and tell everyone that "You Are Loved!"

Media Contacts:

Pastor Donnell Vigers 713-294-9894

Minister Stephanie Vigers 713-294-9638

Email: info@citywideoutreach.com

Donnell Vigers
***@citywideoutreach.com
