March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


The Skyrocketing Popularity of Retail Concrete Floors in New York

 
 
REXFORD, N.Y. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- When it comes to starting and adopting new trends, New York seems to always be in the lead. Not only is it the city that never sleeps, it is the city of innovation. One trend in particular that has grabbed the attention of New Yorkers is retail concrete floors. In fact, this trend has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, making it a top choice for retail stores located deep within the city and those closer to suburban areas.

Regardless of where stores are located in New York, retail concrete floors are an exceptional solution. As a large, bustling city, it is never hard to find a retail store. For owners, that means that competition is beyond fierce. As such, they know that they have to create an overall experience for shoppers, from the time they walk in the door until the time they leave.

With the right retail concrete floors, store owners have the opportunity to immediately grab attention. Even for passersby, the choice of color, texture, and pattern of the floor will either entice people to enter the store or make them keep walking. Visual appeal means everything to New York shoppers. For that reason, stores have to make a statement, which starts from the ground up.

A clothing retail store that caters to a younger generation will get more attention with a bright red or orange concrete floor and vibrant window display than similar stores nearby. A New York record store with black retail concrete floors featuring different colored circles will promote interest while helping consumers connect to the brand. There are no limitations as to the possibilities that retail concrete floors provide to New York business owners.

Retail store owners will see a noted difference in sales by choosing the right flooring solution, whether this entails polished, stamped, stenciled, or some other type of decorative concrete. When choosing retail concrete floors, store owners must consider the type of company, the target audience, demographics, merchandise being sold, and the brand itself. The right flooring system will help boost sales, which gives the owner a huge advantage in a tough market.

To learn more about the different concrete flooring solutions available for New York business and home owners, please visit http://specialtyconcretesystems.com/

About Specialty Concrete Services: Specialty Concrete Services, founded in 2003, is a small owner-operated concrete company specializing in decorative concrete designed to meet individual client requests.

