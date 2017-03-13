News By Tag
Cherry Crown Records Releases "Them Girls" by Frank Derek Douglas
"Them Girls" Ready For Spring and Summer Fun as Frank Derek Douglas Releases a "Feel Good Summer Song" to Worldwide CountryRadio
The Worldwide Release date is 3.13.17
Frank Derek Douglas creates Modern Roots & Alternative Country while staying true to classic rock and the delta blues. Frank Derek Douglas is Flowing East to West with Outlaw Country & Energetic Rock. For more information on FDD, his music, merchandise, performances and updates be sure to reach out online at FrankDerekDouglas.com. You can find Frank Derek Douglas performing locally in Nashville when he is not out on the road.
Request "Them Girls" on your favorite local Country Radio Station. Also, keep your eyes and ears open for all shows and catch Frank Derek Douglas "LIVE" in a City or Town near you, you won't be disappointed.
