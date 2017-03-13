 
Industry News





Cherry Crown Records Releases "Them Girls" by Frank Derek Douglas

"Them Girls" Ready For Spring and Summer Fun as Frank Derek Douglas Releases a "Feel Good Summer Song" to Worldwide CountryRadio
 
 
FDD_ThemGirls_Coversmall
NEW YORK - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Cherry Crown Records has inked a deal to release the single "Them Girls" from Frank Derek Douglas. The song is being released to Country Radio and Worldwide on all major digital distribution outlets. The song is a great Spring and Summer sing-a-long just in time for the warmer season.

The Worldwide Release date is 3.13.17

Frank Derek Douglas creates Modern Roots & Alternative Country while staying true to classic rock and the delta blues. Frank Derek Douglas is Flowing East to West with Outlaw Country & Energetic Rock. For more information on FDD, his music, merchandise, performances and updates be sure to reach out online at FrankDerekDouglas.com. You can find Frank Derek Douglas performing locally in Nashville when he is not out on the road.

Request "Them Girls" on your favorite local Country Radio Station. Also, keep your eyes and ears open for all shows and catch Frank Derek Douglas "LIVE" in a City or Town near you, you won't be disappointed.

Follow Frank Derek Douglas on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thederekfrank/

Contact
Cherry Crown Records
music@cherrycrown.com
***@cherrycrown.com
End
Source:Frank Derek Douglas
Email:***@cherrycrown.com
Tags:Frank Derek Douglas, Them Girls, Cherry Crown Records
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
