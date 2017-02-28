News By Tag
New Listing | Bonita home for sale
This spacious 3,415 sq. ft. home is perfect for families who are looking to upsize or who love to entertain. The Bonita charm is captured beautifully within this home and we're confident you'll feel it too. The private gettaway like backyard is it's strongest feature. You'll feel a healing like energy from all the greenery surrounding you, making it the perfect home to wind down from a long days work.
Agent Prolific is San Diego's most exciting up and coming Real Estate Group. The core mantras of Agent Prolific is "connectedness, happiness, and grit" when working with their clients. "Agent Prolific isn't the traditional real estate company you're used to, it's a lifestyle company reinventing the way a company connects with clients by "giving MORE than just a house". Innovation is what makes Agent Prolific an exciting company to watch out for in the future. Learn more at http://www.agentprolific.com
