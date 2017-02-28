 
New Listing | Bonita home for sale

 
 
SAN DIEGO - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- We are proud to share with you our brand-new listing. This beautiful home is located in the Bonita community, just minutes away from East Chula Vista. With wide open space and beautiful scenery, you'll find it difficult on finding a better-looking home.

This spacious 3,415 sq. ft. home is perfect for families who are looking to upsize or who love to entertain. The Bonita charm is captured beautifully within this home and we're confident you'll feel it too. The private gettaway like backyard is it's strongest feature. You'll feel a healing like energy from all the greenery surrounding you, making it the perfect home to wind down from a long days work.

Agent Prolific is San Diego's most exciting up and coming Real Estate Group. The core mantras of Agent Prolific is "connectedness, happiness, and grit" when working with their clients. "Agent Prolific isn't the traditional real estate company you're used to, it's a lifestyle company reinventing the way a company connects with clients by "giving MORE than just a house". Innovation is what makes Agent Prolific an exciting company to watch out for in the future. Learn more at http://www.agentprolific.com

Miguel Contreras
***@agentprolific.com
Real Estate, San Diego, Lifestyle
Real Estate
San Diego - California - United States
Features
