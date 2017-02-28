News By Tag
Free Agent Sam Fuld starts World Baseball Classic with Great Defense as Israel Upsets South Korea
Sam Fuld joins several current and former MLB players in representing Israel in the Classic, which is played every four years. Many of the players and their families recently visited Jerusalem and its holy sites and other places of interest. Sam's profile on Like A Pro gives him the opportunity to share personal stories with fans, including coming back from injuries, nutrition and specifics about his training regimen. Many youth athletes want to know the products that their favorite players use on and off the field of play, and Like A Pro gives athletes the chance to identify and explain why they use these specific products. Among a number of sports and lifestyle products Sam Fuld discusses on his profile are his favorite New Balance Sneakers (http://bit.ly/
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
