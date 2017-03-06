News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Leading National Log Home Builder Facebook Community Tops 400,000 Followers
eLogHomes celebrates being the #1 single log home community on Facebook and launches their 500,000 member mark drive with future, exclusive Facebook contests.
Arguably the most active log home company on social media, nationwide log home builder eLogHomes.com now has up to 50,000 people talking about the brand in any one day, according to statistics provided by the social network.
To celebrate this milestone and to reward those among the 400,000, eLogHomes.com will be holding exclusive Facebook contests and competitions for those loyal fans via its Facebook page. There will be opportunities for fans to have fun as well as claim some bright bargains!
Last year, the brand sought the views of its Facebook community to design and name the latest, new collection of log home models in The Signature Series, which was launched in 2016. They also have regular competitions and giveaways to keep the growing army of fans interested.
The biggest event of 2016 was the "Log Home Builders Choice Sweepstakes"
Karen D. Hill, social brand director at eLogHomes.com, insists that social media networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, are key to engaging with the brand's customers and helping to create the business model moving forward.
She said: "We communicate daily with our fans and are very proud of how we have achieved such a high level of interaction. Log home lovers are as passionate and creative about eLogHomes.com as we are and social media is a great way to harness that to ensure we build the brand they want. They know they can talk with someone right away through our Facebook community page or by using our toll-free number. We're not high-pressure. We are all about communication, education, and enjoying the log home building process. It's a journey that should be enjoyed from start to end – even if that takes 1, 2, or even 3 years."
eLogHomes.com's range of eye-catching log cabins spans from "tiny" log homes starting at 320 square feet with the Buck Creek model to the Pamlico model coming in at over 6100 square feet. Of course, eLogHomes can build a log home as large as the customer wants.
Every eLogHome model that exists is customized to the client's wants and needs. The brand also boasts the ability to create an approved, custom log home floor plan from a customer's own drawings. When a customer chooses an existing log home model and specifies their exact floor plan, the in-house drafting team produces alterations based on the customer's desires. The customer truly gets the log home of their dreams, exactly how they want it.
2017 will be more exciting than ever at eLogHomes. Enjoying daily model updates, examples, and rustic interior discussions are regular activities when one joins the eLogHome Facebook Community. Unannounced contests, sweepstakes, and project announcements will be a regular happening during 2017 including the "500,000 Facebook Community Member Drive" https://www.facebook.com/
About eLogHomes
ElogHomes builds log homes nationwide in every state and is one of the top national design, supply, and build log home manufacturers, proudly Made in the U.S.A. The mission is to provide families with their dream log home by delivering a high-quality log home within their level of affordability.
Visit eLogHomes extensive log home model gallery:
http://www.eloghomes.com/
Log Home Specialists can be reached toll-free, nationwide: 888-675-3678. Call to find out more about personalized gifts for all 2017 spring and summer deliveries.
Contact
Karen D. Hill
***@eloghomes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 06, 2017