Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Richmond, Virginia

Author Elvatrice Parker Belsches will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
RICHMOND, Va. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Richmond, Virginia

Author Elvatrice Parker Belsches will be available to sign copies of book

Richmond, Virginia boasts a proud legacy of achievement among its African-American residents. Known as the birthplace of black capitalism, Richmond had at the turn of the 20th century one of the largest black business districts in America. Medical pioneers, civil rights activists, education leaders, and enterprising bankers are listed among the city's African-American sons and daughters. As individuals these men and women made their mark not only on Richmond's, but also the nation's, history. As a community, they have endured centuries of change and worked together for the common good. In their determined faces and in unforgettable scenes of the past, we celebrate and pay tribute to their history.

About the Author:

Elvatrice Parker Belsches is the co-founder of the Central Virginia African-American Genealogical and Historical Society. A documentary filmmaker, she has lectured nationally on genealogy and slavery. In Black America: Richmond, Ms. Belsches offers a lovingly crafted and meticulously researched history to share with all those who call Richmond home.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

11500 Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond, VA 23235

When:  Saturday, March 18th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
